Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura (right) pictured here with PS for Broadcasting Edward Kisiangai

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt concludes preparations for Sunday’s Mashujaa Day fete in Kwale

Government Spokesman Isaac Mwaura announced that this year’s celebrations will focus on the theme of “Affordable Housing,” a key component of the Government’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 — The government has finalized preparations for this year’s Mashujaa Day celebrations, scheduled for Sunday in Kwale County.

Speaking during a media briefing in Kwale on Saturday, Government Spokesman Isaac Mwaura announced that this year’s celebrations will focus on the theme of “Affordable Housing,” a key component of the Government’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

The Affordable Housing Programme, along with related building and construction efforts, will form highlights during the celebrations, providing a platform to showcase the government’s progress in addressing citizens’ housing needs and stimulating economic growth.

“The decision to rotate national celebrations among counties for Madaraka Day and Mashujaa Day is a commendable initiative that will ultimately spur socio-economic growth, celebrate the country’s cultural diversity, and strengthen national unity,” Mwaura stated.

Regional Commissioner Rhoda Onyancha said contractors have completed a series of transformative projects in the coastal county such as the new multi-million-shilling 10,000 seater stadium, new county state lodge, roads expansion and upgrades, electricity and water supplies and affordable housing projects.

Revamped facilities

Onyancha noted that the new stadium complex features a football pitch, running track, basketball court and facilities for other ball games.

She expressed confidence the facility will have a transformative impact on sports in the county and the entire coastal region.

“All this transformative projects in Kwale County courtesy of the national government brings home the significance of the national ceremony dedicated to our heroes who fought for freedom from colonial rule,” said Onyancha.

She said the national celebration will feature parades from contingents from various security agencies, displays from schools and traditional groups which are all set to participate in the activities.

The Coast RC stated that the national celebration will enhance Kwale’s image as the centre of tourism and economic activity as already most beachfront hotels are fully booked ahead of Mashujaa Day.

By Michelle Akala

