Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru is set tto step down as CoG Chairperson after completing her second term in the role/FILE

County News

Governors convene to elect new leader as Waiguru completes second term

Outgoing Council of Governors (CoG) Chairperson Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga) will deliver the State of Devolution Address which wil cover several key issues inlduding the roll out of the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) that commenced on October 1.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 7 — Governors convened on Monday to elect new leadership of the council and take a position of the state of devolution in the country.

Outgoing Council of Governors (CoG) Chairperson Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga) will deliver the State of Devolution Address which wil cover several key issues inlduding the roll out of the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) that commenced on October 1.

The migration from National Health Insurace Fund (NHIF) has met strong opposition amid transition hitches.

CoG had accussed the national government of bypassing counties in the implementation of the programme.

Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki, the chairperson of CoG health Committee said that none of the counties had signed an Intergovernmental Participatory Agreement (IPA) with the implementing authority yet most of health facilities are run by counties.

The climax of Monday’s meeting will be the unveiling of a new CoG leadership which will include a Council Chairperosn and heads of sectoral committees.

Those seeking the Council Chairmanship include current Vice Chairperosn Ahmed Abdullahi (Wajir).

Others are Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga, Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki, Kajiado Governor Joseph Ole Lenku and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja.

