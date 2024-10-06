Connect with us

Governor Lusaka with his mother/COURTESY

Kenya

Governor Ken Lusaka mourns passing of his mother

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 6 – Bungoma Governor Ken Lusaka is mourning the loss of his mother, Rhoda Namaemba.

Governor Lusaka announced the news on Sunday through his social media, describing his mother as a family pillar who will be missed.

Lusaka praised her strength and impact on their family.

“A beacon of strength and grace, Mum has been the unwavering foundation of our family since the loss of our father in 1995,” mourned Lusaka.

He further eulogized her mother as a devoted educator who was deeply involved in the ACK Church.

“Her faith in God and steadfast dedication to the ACK church never wavered, even in the most challenging times,” said Lusaka.

While he did not disclose the cause of her passing, he promised to share more details in due course.

