India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. /FILE.

World

Global Leaders Back India’s Bid for Permanent UN Security Council Membership at UNGA79

Published

Oct 3 – The 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA79) has become a pivotal platform for advancing calls to reform the UN Security Council, with a mounting consensus among world leaders advocating for India’s inclusion as a permanent member.

A significant endorsement came from leaders representing France, Russia, the United States, Portugal, and the United Kingdom, all of whom have backed India’s candidacy for permanent membership.

In a compelling video message, Angola’s President Joao Lourenco underscored the urgent necessity for reform, emphasizing that “the reform of the United Nations Security Council… seems to be urgent and pressing to give voice to countries in the Global South, including Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, and the Indian subcontinent.”

Chile’s President Gabriel Boric proposed a timeline for this much-needed reform, stating, “When the UN celebrates its 80th birthday, we will do so with a Security Council that includes Brazil from Latin America, India, and at least one country from Africa.” UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer echoed this sentiment, firmly advocating for India’s entry into the prestigious group of permanent members.

French President Emmanuel Macron reinforced his country’s commitment to this expansion, declaring, “France is in favour of the Security Council being expanded. Germany, Japan, India, and Brazil should be permanent members.” Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also voiced support for India’s candidacy, stressing the need for increased representation within the council.

India’s ascension as a permanent member of the Security Council would reflect its growing influence on the global stage and its significant contributions to international peace and security. As discussions around reform gather momentum, the backing from major world leaders signals a critical shift towards a more inclusive and representative UN Security Council.

