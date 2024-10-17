Connect with us

Former Baringo Senator and KANU party leader Gideon Moi.

NATIONAL NEWS

Gideon Moi Summoned by MPs Over Missing Title Deeds for Sh1.08 Billion Rift Valley Polytechnic Land

The land in question was allocated to the institution in 1972 by the late President Daniel Moi after it was purchased by members of the public and entrusted to the board of trustees. However, the committee is concerned that the land has not been transferred to the institution, as required under the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Act of 2014.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 17 – MPs have summoned former Baringo Senator Gideon Moi to clarify the status of 200 acres of land, valued at Sh1.08 billion, which he and other trustees hold for a technical institute in Rift Valley.

Moi, who chairs the board of trustees, has been called to appear alongside other members of the Rift Valley National Polytechnic (formerly Rift Valley Institute of Science and Technology) to address concerns over the land.

In addition to the 200 acres, the MPs are seeking explanations regarding another 5,000 acres that have yet to be transferred to the institution and are still held by another entity in trust. The Public Investments Committee on Governance and Education, chaired by Bumula MP Wamboka Wanami, insists that land meant for a public institution should not be controlled by private bodies.

“The situation is illegal. If the late President Moi intended to donate land, it should have been his personal property. Land meant for public institutions must remain under their ownership. This is why we are summoning Gideon Moi to provide clarity,” Wamboka stated.

The land in question was allocated to the institution in 1972 by the late President Daniel Moi after it was purchased by members of the public and entrusted to the board of trustees. However, the committee is concerned that the land has not been transferred to the institution, as required under the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Act of 2014.

Wamboka also revealed that the committee plans to visit the institution in two weeks to investigate why the transfer of land has not been completed. “We intend to return the land to the public, regardless of the institution’s stance on the matter,” he affirmed.

Kiminini MP Kakai Bisau also raised concerns about the institution’s long-serving principal, Sammy Chemoiwa, who has held the position for 18 years but reportedly lacks knowledge of the land’s extent. Chemoiwa admitted that the title deeds are held by the trustees, not the institution.

“It is true we do not hold the titles. However, I believe the land should be managed by someone else if it is returned, as I do not see how its sustainability can be ensured under my leadership,” Chemoiwa said.

Following these remarks, committee members questioned Chemoiwa’s competence in managing both the school and the land, with suggestions of recommending a new principal. “Mr. Principal, it’s clear you’re conflicted. If you feel you can’t manage the land, we will find someone who can,” Wamboka emphasized.

The committee’s inquiry was prompted by the Auditor General’s report, presented by Nancy Gathungu, for the financial year ending June 2020. The report raised concerns about the institution’s fixed asset register, noting missing title deeds and essential information like acquisition dates, costs, and asset locations.

“As of June 30, 2020, non-current assets were valued at Ksh1.1 billion. However, the asset register lacked critical details, undermining its reliability for asset control,” the report stated.

