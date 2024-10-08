Gates Foundation Warns of Climate Change Impact on Child Health

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 8 — The Gates Foundation has issued a stark warning that climate change threatens to exacerbate child malnutrition, hunger, and disease, potentially affecting millions by 2050 if immediate action is not taken.

This warning was emphasized during the annual Goalkeepers event, held alongside the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in September, where global leaders, health experts, and advocates gathered to address the pressing threat of malnutrition, a key issue impacting child health worldwide.

The foundation’s latest Goalkeepers Report, titled “A Race to Nourish a Warming World,” warns that climate change is already jeopardizing food security and nutrition across the globe. Declining global crop productivity and rising food prices have forced families to shift to cheaper, less nutritious food options, which threaten the health and development of children.

Decline in Child Mortality Rates at Risk

Between 2000 and 2020, a significant decline in child mortality rates was observed, largely driven by what the report describes as a “global health boom.”

However, progress has come to a “screeching halt” since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, compounded by increased military spending in response to conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. These factors have contributed to a reduction in willingness among Western countries to donate humanitarian aid.

The report predicts that without urgent intervention, 40 million additional children will experience stunting—a condition that inhibits physical and mental growth—while 28 million more will suffer from wasting, a condition characterized by severe weight loss and weakness, by the year 2050. Currently, the World Health Organization estimates that 148 million children are affected by stunting, while 45 million suffer from wasting.

Vulnerability in Africa

Children in African countries are particularly vulnerable to hunger-related conditions. The report indicates that the overall decline in foreign aid to the continent is worsening the crisis. Only 25% of foreign aid currently goes to Africa, down from 40% in 2010, leaving many countries unable to adequately address the malnutrition epidemic.

The economic implications of malnutrition are staggering. According to the World Bank, low-income countries lose between 3% and 16% of their gross domestic product due to the effects of undernutrition. The report emphasizes that addressing malnutrition is not only vital for saving millions of children’s lives but is also crucial for stimulating economic growth and development.

Innovative Solutions to Combat Malnutrition

Mark Suzman, CEO of the Gates Foundation, articulated the foundation’s commitment to addressing malnutrition through innovative solutions. He noted that advancements in agricultural technologies and food fortification present promising strategies to significantly reduce child stunting and wasting by 2050. For instance, new agricultural techniques can produce two to three times more nutritious milk, which is essential for healthy child development.

During the Goalkeepers event, Gates highlighted the alarming reality that over 400 million children globally are not receiving the essential nutrients they need to grow and thrive. He stated, “Millions of children are dying today because of malnutrition, and the world needs to work together to solve this challenge.” Gates stressed that malnutrition is a critical underlying cause of half of all child deaths worldwide, reinforcing the urgent need for collective action.

The report emphasizes the effectiveness of specific interventions, including the fortification of staple foods—such as salt and bouillon cubes—with essential nutrients like iodine, folic acid, iron, and zinc. In Ethiopia, fortifying salt could lead to a 4% reduction in anaemia and eliminate up to 75% of deaths and stillbirths caused by neural tube defects. In Nigeria, fortifying bouillon cubes could avert up to 16.6 million cases of anaemia and prevent around 11,000 deaths.

Importance of Prenatal Care

Another critical intervention highlighted in the report is the provision of high-quality prenatal vitamins for pregnant women. Scaling up the use of multiple micronutrient supplements (MMS), which cost as little as $2.60 per pregnancy, could save nearly 500,000 lives and improve birth outcomes for 25 million babies in low- and middle-income countries by 2040.

Gut Health and Malnutrition

The report also delves into promising research concerning the human microbiome, suggesting that improvements in gut health can lead to breakthroughs in the treatment of malnutrition. Studies indicate that enhancing gut health enables children to absorb nutrients more effectively, develop robust immune systems, and achieve healthy growth. Gates emphasized that a deeper understanding of the microbiome could revolutionize how both malnutrition and overnutrition are treated worldwide, including in wealthier nations where overnutrition has become a growing concern.

Economic Impact of Malnutrition

Beyond the human toll, malnutrition has extensive economic repercussions. Gates highlighted that “Countries cannot grow if their people cannot,” pointing to the staggering $3 trillion annual global economic cost associated with undernutrition. He warned that without action, the long-term economic costs of malnutrition would be devastating, particularly for low-income countries.

“One in every five of the world’s children suffers from stunting, and climate change threatens to increase that number,” Gates noted. He urged global leaders to invest in nutrition as part of a broader strategy to combat climate change, highlighting the intertwined nature of health and climate challenges, particularly in the poorest countries located near the equator.

A Call to Action

Gates called for increased funding for nutrition initiatives, particularly through a new platform led by UNICEF, known as the Child Nutrition Fund, aimed at coordinating donor financing. He emphasized that while additional resources for nutrition are essential, they should not come at the expense of proven initiatives, such as routine childhood vaccinations.

“Nutrition was under-researched; it’s eye-opening how important this is,” he added, asserting that strategies like food fortification and improved access to prenatal vitamins could be as effective as some vaccines in enhancing child health in the world’s poorest countries.

The foundation’s report underscores the urgent need for immediate and sustained global action to ensure that children receive the nutrition they need to thrive, especially as climate change continues to pose a significant threat to their health and well-being.

“The world must unite to tackle malnutrition, as it is not just a health issue but a moral obligation and economic necessity for a sustainable future,” Gates said.

