NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26 – The Gates Foundation has affirmed its commitment to partnering with the government within the confines of the Kenya’s Privileges and Immunities Act.

According to the organisation’s Global Communication’s Deputy Director in Africa Buhle Makamanzi, the foundation operates according to “the typical agreements Kenya makes with other foundations and nonprofits.”

“Our agreement to operate in Kenya was made in alignment with the Kenyan government’s Privileges and Immunities Act. We operate according to the typical agreements Kenya makes with other foundations and nonprofits,” she stated.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi through a special gazette notice had stated that the Gates Foundation will now have the capacity to enter into contracts, defend legal proceedings, and manage properties in compliance with Kenyan law.

The foundation’s staff would also Mudavadi indicated enjoy various privileges similar to those of diplomatic officials, including tax exemptions and immunity from legal actions related to their official duties.

The Gates Foundation, founded in 2000 by Bill and Melinda Gates, has been instrumental in advancing healthcare and development projects in over 140 countries.

According to the Prime CS, the Kenyan government’s support for the foundation’s regional operations is part of a broader strategy to attract international partnerships that bolster healthcare services and encourage investment.

