Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua lawyers.

Kenya

Gachagua’s lawyers walk out after Senate rejects trial delay

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 17 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s lawyers walked out of the Senate on Thursday after their request to postpone the impeachment trial to October 22, 2024, was rejected.

Lead counsel Paul Muite had appealed to the Speaker Amason Kingi to suspend the sittings to Saturday, citing Gachagua’s hospitalization due to severe chest pains as grounds for the delay.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

However, the Senate dismissed the request and instead voted to continue the trial on Saturday.

Following the decision, Gachagua’s legal team sought permission to withdraw from delivering their closing arguments.

“Because we do not have clear instruction from our client, we seek leave not to make our closing statement,” Muite said.

After the walkout, Speaker Kingi permitted the National Assembly to deliver their closing statements in Gachagua’s impeachment trial, where he faces eleven charges, all of which he has denied.

Once the statements are concluded, Senators will debate the motion before voting on Gachagua’s impeachment.

On October 8, 2024, 282 Members of the National Assembly voted to impeach Gachagua, following his fallout with President William Ruto.

About The Author

DAVIS AYEGA

Davis Ayega is a versatile journalist, proficient in creative writing, interviewing, and presenting. With a keen eye for detail, he demonstrates a deep understanding of effective communication across diverse audiences.

See author's posts

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

Top stories

Senate to Vote on Gachagua Impeachment Tonight After Motion to Extend Sittings Rejected

In response, Gachagua’s lead counsel, Senior Counsel Paul Muite, announced that his team would not participate in the remaining part of the session, leading...

30 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya and South Korea Strengthen 60-Year Partnership with New Deals in Innovation, Agriculture, and Trade

The celebrations were marked in a high-profile event, held at the JW Marriott Hotel in Nairobi.

1 hour ago

Kenya

Orengo demands proof of Gachagua’s illness amid trial suspicion

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 17 – The National Assembly has challenged Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s medical justification for his absence from the Senate during his...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Give us 5 more days, DP Gachagua’s lawyer urges Senate

Gachagua was taken to the Karen Hospital hours before he took the stand at the Senate

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DP Gachagua suffering ‘intense chest pains,’ doctors have recommended ‘complete rest’: Muite

A team of doctors are looking at the Deputy President because of his condition I have not been able to contact him but they...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to evacuate over 7,000 Kenyans stuck in Lebanon by Sea

Mudavadi revealed that the evacuation exercise by air has been slow due to high demand in the war-torn country

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kingi orders adjourns Gachagua impeachment trial to 5pm

Kingi informed Gachagua's legal team, led by Senior Counsel Paul Muite, that the impeachment process is time-bound, and that the Speaker will give direction...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to employ 20,000 teachers in Jan – President Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 17 – The government will employ an additional 20,000 teachers next January in an effort to bridge the teacher: learner ratio...

4 hours ago