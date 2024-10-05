Gachagua’s Impeachment is a non-Priority, Baringo Residents Mixed Reaction

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BARINGO, Kenya, Oct 5 – Residents of Baringo have termed the current move to impeach the deputy president Rigathi Gachagua as a non-priority matter saying Kenyans were tackling other major challenges like economy and health.

These were sentiments by a majority of the residents who turned up to give their views on the public participation exercise being conducted by the National Assembly at the Kabarnet Vocational rehabilitation Centre.

This emerged even as section of attendees vouched for the DP’s removal resulting into sharp divisions with residents calling for views of all attendees to be captured.

With majority of the residents doubting the credibility of the exercise, a commotion ensued at the venue after the secretariat from the National Assembly conducting the exercise tried to guide the process with each speaker being allocated limited time to prosecute their case in the jam packed hall.

The heated exchange between officials and residents nearly disrupted the exercise which at the moment elicited a sharp reaction amongst the participants who had read a foul play from their eight parliamentarians who were conspicuously missing from the event after appending their signatures in support of the motion without their blessings.

The speakers who took to the podium stated that their representatives could have attended the meeting so that they could listen to the deliberations by residents in order to guide their decision during voting of the motion.

“Where are the MPs because they should be listening on what the people are saying on the ground, they should not be paid to sit on parliament to pass laws which are useless to the people,” said Jacob Kiyeng from Baringo Central.

He said that public participation should be done on development first before the impeachment motion of the deputy President.

Kyeing cautioned that if the legislators from the region will vote to support the motion then they should also prepare for their exit come the next general elections.

Yasin Hamisi echoed the sentiments from Kyeng stating that there are some other pressing needs in the country like improvement of the economy and the health care system which needs to be prioritized.

Enock Kurgat wondered why the process was given much consideration instead of sensitizing Kenyans to understand the new Social Health Insurance Fund which could be helpful to many Kenyans who lack enough information about it.

Kurgat said the local leaders should focus more on development matters or else they will find it rough come 2027 general elections.

Other residents who spoke pleaded with the secretariat to submit without fail all the filled forms so that it can represent the true position of Baringo County.

