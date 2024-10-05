Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua’s Impeachment is a non-Priority, Baringo Residents Mixed Reaction

Published

BARINGO, Kenya, Oct 5 – Residents of Baringo have termed the current move to impeach the deputy president Rigathi Gachagua as a non-priority matter saying Kenyans were tackling other major challenges like economy and health.

These were sentiments by a majority of the residents who turned up to give their views on the public participation exercise being conducted by the National Assembly at the Kabarnet Vocational rehabilitation Centre.

This emerged even as section of attendees vouched for the DP’s removal resulting into sharp divisions with residents calling for views of all attendees to be captured.

With majority of the residents doubting the credibility of the exercise, a commotion ensued at the venue after the secretariat from the National Assembly conducting the exercise tried to guide the process with each speaker being allocated limited time to prosecute their case in the jam packed hall.

The heated exchange between officials and residents nearly disrupted the exercise which at the moment elicited a sharp reaction amongst the participants who had read a foul play from their eight parliamentarians who were conspicuously missing from the event after appending their signatures in support of the motion without their blessings.

The speakers who took to the podium stated that their representatives could have attended the meeting so that they could listen to the deliberations by residents in order to guide their decision during voting of the motion.

“Where are the MPs because they should be listening on what the people are saying on the ground, they should not be paid to sit on parliament to pass laws which are useless to the people,” said Jacob Kiyeng from Baringo Central.

He said that public participation should be done on development first before the impeachment motion of the deputy President.
Kyeing cautioned that if the legislators from the region will vote to support the motion then they should also prepare for their exit come the next general elections.

Yasin Hamisi echoed the sentiments from Kyeng stating that there are some other pressing needs in the country like improvement of the economy and the health care system which needs to be prioritized.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Enock Kurgat wondered why the process was given much consideration instead of sensitizing Kenyans to understand the new Social Health Insurance Fund which could be helpful to many Kenyans who lack enough information about it.

Kurgat said the local leaders should focus more on development matters or else they will find it rough come 2027 general elections.
Other residents who spoke pleaded with the secretariat to submit without fail all the filled forms so that it can represent the true position of Baringo County.

About The Author

KNA

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Specialized labs prepared to contain Marbug Virus: KEMRI

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 4 – The Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) has announced that it has prepared specialized laboratories across the country following the...

21 hours ago

Capital Health

Govt increases surveillance following WHO Marbug Virus alert

The symptoms which include high fever, severe headaches, muscle aches, vomiting, diarrhea, and rashes, difficulty in swallowing and bleeding.

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

National Assembly extends public participation on Gachagua’s impeachment to Saturday

Friday's public participation was organized in 47 centers, one in each county.

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sifuna condemns chaos in Gachagua impeachment public hearings

The scenes from some of the public participation forums across the country are shameful and must be condemned.

22 hours ago

KENYA US RELATIONS

US Ambassador Whitman, IG Kanja discuss enhanced US-Kenya law enforcement cooperation

The discussions, held at IG Kanja’s office in Jogoo House, also focused on capacity building and the training of Kenyan police officers.

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Chaos in Ol-Kalou during public hearing of DP Gachagua’s impeachment

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 4 – Chaos have erupted in Ol-Kalou town in Nyandarua County as the public participation in the impeachment motion against Deputy...

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court orders National Assembly to hold fresh public participation on Gachagua impeachment in all constituencies

KERUGOYA, Kenya, Oct 4 – The High Court sitting in Kerugoya has ordered the National Assembly to hold fresh public participation on Deputy President...

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Human rights lobby express disappointment over deferment of Baby Pendo case

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 3 – A coalition of 21 Human rights organisations have faulted the court over the postponement of the plea taking for...

23 hours ago