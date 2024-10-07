Gachagua vows to challenge public participation on impeachment motion

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 7- Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has vowed to challenge the public participation process conducted last week for his impeachment, declaring it a nullity.

In a televised news briefing late Monday, Gachagua stated that the public participation exercise conducted on October 4th and 5th did not meet the standards set by the Supreme Court in the impeachment case against Embu Governor Peter Wambora.

“The rules of natural justice demand that no man should be condemned without a fair process. My lawyers will vigorously challenge this public participation as a nullity that fails to meet the necessary threshold,” he asserted and confirmed that he will be in Parliament on Tuesday to defend himself.

Gachagua criticized the exercise as a mere charade, claiming that the legal jargon used prevented the public from engaging meaningfully and making informed decisions.

“The people of Kenya were being asked to give their views on whether I should be impeached, but the accusations were presented in highly legalistic language beyond the comprehension of many,” he said.

The impeachment motion, tabled by Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse, lists 11 charges of gross constitutional violations, misconduct, and breaches of both Kenyan and international law.

Mutuse accused Gachagua of excluding certain segments of the population from public service appointments and equitable resource allocation, alleging that he amassed Sh5.2 billion since taking office in 2022, which is incompatible with his declared income.

Gachagua described the impeachment motion as a political maneuver aimed at forcing him out of office to accommodate other political agendas within the ruling coalition.

He emphasized that the charges have no basis, asserting, “This scheme has nothing to do with constitutional violations or gross misconduct.”

Gachagua stated it was important for his constituents to hear his side of the story first. “It’s only fair and respectful to the voters to provide them with my response to these outrageous accusations before addressing any other government institution,” he added.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula confirmed the motion has been received, requiring the support of at least 117 MPs.

Gachagua has assembled a legal team of 20 advocates, led by senior counsel Paul Muite, to represent him in the upcoming impeachment proceedings, which are set to commence on Tuesday.

