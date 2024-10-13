Gachagua Urges Calm Ahead of Impeachment Trial at Senate

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI Kenya, Oct 14 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has called on Kenyans to remain calm and peaceful as he prepares for his upcoming trial at the Senate, set to begin on Tuesday.

Speaking during a church service commemorating the 34th anniversary of the ACK Embu Diocese on Sunday, Gachagua urged the public to pray for him and the nation amid heightened political tensions following last week’s impeachment vote by Members of Parliament.

“Despite everything happening in the country, my plea is that we maintain peace and calm. God is on the throne. Let’s preach and uphold peace, regardless of the outcome. Kenya is our country,” he stated.

Gachagua expressed confidence in the Judiciary to handle the situation fairly if it escalates. He emphasized that it is not feasible for some leaders to be removed from office, reminding citizens that many were elected during the previous General Elections.

“I am a firm believer in the independence of the judiciary. I trust that the courts will exercise judicial authority and protect the Constitution and the will of the people. Our Judiciary is efficient, and I am confident that the rule of law will prevail,” he said.

He added, “We elected many leaders in the 2022 General Election. Is it possible to remove others from office? The President and I were elected on one ticket, and we are asking that the people’s choice and their will be respected.”

Gachagua also commended the 44 Members of Parliament who voted against the impeachment motion, encouraging leaders to heed the wishes of their constituents. “I thank MPs like Gitonga Mukunji and Njoki Njeru (Embu Woman Representative) for respecting and adhering to the wishes of the people,” he remarked. “Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua receives flowers from a young girl as he is welcomed to the ACK Embu Diocese church service on October 13, 2024.”

The Senate’s impeachment trial of Gachagua is scheduled for October 16 and 17, 2024. If necessary, the Senate may extend the hearings to Friday, October 18, to allow parties additional time to review documents and cross-examine witnesses.

The National Assembly’s resolution to impeach Gachagua followed a vote on Tuesday night, where 282 lawmakers supported the motion, while 44 opposed it. One lawmaker abstained. For the impeachment to proceed, it must garner support from two-thirds of the Senate members.

