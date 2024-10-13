Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on October 13, 2024 joined clergy members at the ACK Embu Diocese anniversary service, calling for peace and unity amidst political tensions.

Top stories

Gachagua Urges Calm Ahead of Impeachment Trial at Senate

Gachagua expressed confidence in the Judiciary to handle the situation fairly if it escalates. He emphasized that it is not feasible for some leaders to be removed from office, reminding citizens that many were elected during the previous General Elections.

Published

NAIROBI Kenya, Oct 14 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has called on Kenyans to remain calm and peaceful as he prepares for his upcoming trial at the Senate, set to begin on Tuesday.

Speaking during a church service commemorating the 34th anniversary of the ACK Embu Diocese on Sunday, Gachagua urged the public to pray for him and the nation amid heightened political tensions following last week’s impeachment vote by Members of Parliament.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Despite everything happening in the country, my plea is that we maintain peace and calm. God is on the throne. Let’s preach and uphold peace, regardless of the outcome. Kenya is our country,” he stated.

Gachagua expressed confidence in the Judiciary to handle the situation fairly if it escalates. He emphasized that it is not feasible for some leaders to be removed from office, reminding citizens that many were elected during the previous General Elections.

“I am a firm believer in the independence of the judiciary. I trust that the courts will exercise judicial authority and protect the Constitution and the will of the people. Our Judiciary is efficient, and I am confident that the rule of law will prevail,” he said.

He added, “We elected many leaders in the 2022 General Election. Is it possible to remove others from office? The President and I were elected on one ticket, and we are asking that the people’s choice and their will be respected.”

Gachagua also commended the 44 Members of Parliament who voted against the impeachment motion, encouraging leaders to heed the wishes of their constituents. “I thank MPs like Gitonga Mukunji and Njoki Njeru (Embu Woman Representative) for respecting and adhering to the wishes of the people,” he remarked.

“Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua receives flowers from a young girl as he is welcomed to the ACK Embu Diocese church service on October 13, 2024.”

The Senate’s impeachment trial of Gachagua is scheduled for October 16 and 17, 2024. If necessary, the Senate may extend the hearings to Friday, October 18, to allow parties additional time to review documents and cross-examine witnesses.

The National Assembly’s resolution to impeach Gachagua followed a vote on Tuesday night, where 282 lawmakers supported the motion, while 44 opposed it. One lawmaker abstained. For the impeachment to proceed, it must garner support from two-thirds of the Senate members.

About The Author

Sharon Resian

See author's posts

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

Capital Health

12.8 Million Kenyans Under Universal Health Coverage: Ruto

The government launched SHIF on July 1, 2024, following the expiration of the National Health Insurance Fund on June 30, 2024

39 mins ago

Top stories

Senator Onyonka Pledges Impartiality in Gachagua’s Impeachment Trial

On October 8, a total of 282 Members of the National Assembly voted for DP Gachagua's removal, while 44 voted against impeachment, and one...

3 days ago

The Diplomatic Space

Kenya Elected to UN Human Rights Council for 2025-2027 Term

Kenya now joins other African nations on the Council, including the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Gambia, and Benin.

3 days ago

Kenya

Speaker Kingi bans Senators’ foreign travel during Gachagua impeachment

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 9 – Senate Speaker Amason Kingi has imposed travel restrictions on all 67 Senators and staff, barring them from leaving the...

4 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Senate to conduct impeachment trial on Gachagua Wednesday and Thursday

The Senate could extend the hearing to Friday, October 18, should parties require additional time to interrogate documents filed and cross-examine witnesses.

4 days ago

Top stories

Gachagua Defends Himself in Impeachment Hearing, Calls Motion Political and Unjustified

He said his removal is politcally motivated and lacks legal merit, urging MPs to remain impartial in the final vote.

5 days ago

County News

Senate to meet at 2.30pm to consider Governor Mutai’s impeachment

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi said Senators will decide whether to hear the impeachment case in plenary or through a committee.

5 days ago

Top stories

Gachagua Links Ruto to Impeachment, Vows to Fight Charges to the End

He said the motion, sponsored by Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse, could not proceed without the president’s approval.

5 days ago