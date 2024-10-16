Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua to be sole witness at Senate trial, Sakaja, Mutuse appear for National Assembly

Gachagua will be seeking to vindicate himself against the accusations tabled by Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 16 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua will be the sole witness in his impeachment trial that has commenced at the Senate.

The deputy president who pleaded not guilty to undermining the promotion of national unity by making divisive and inciteful public utterances will be seeking to vindicate himself against the accusations tabled by Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He also pleaded not guilty to “undermining the President, Cabinet and the effective discharge of the government’s executive mandate by making unilateral public statements that were inconsistent with policy positions collectively adopted by the government.”

The National Assembly’s witnesses on the other hand include MUtuse, Former Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA) Chief Executive Officer Andrew Mulwa, the secretary to the Cabinet Mercy Wanjau, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja and business man Peterson Njomo Muchira.

At the start of the Senate session, Gachagua, through his lawyer Ndegwa Njiru requested the Senate to prevent Siaya Governor James Orengo from leading the National Assembly’s legal team in the impeachment motion against him.

The plea was submitted to Senate Speaker Amason Kingi, citing a conflict of interest and legal violations.

In his plea, Njiru cited Article 260, Section 26, which prohibits state officers from engaging in other meaningful employment.

He contended that Orengo’s role as a representative in the impeachment motion creates a conflict of interest, which would be prejudicial to Gachagua’s defense.

“It will raise serious conflict of interest and prejudice our client, violating clear provisions of the law,” Njiru said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Alongside Orengo, the legal team representing the National Assembly includes lawyers Paul Nyamodi, Eric Gumbo, Moses Kipkogei, Muthomi Thiankolu, Peter Wanyama, Melly Kennedy Kipkoech and Joan Jeruto.

Others are; Muriuki Eric Mwirigi; Mwereru Boniface Mawira, Ondago Kevine Otieno, Alex Mbaya, Kennedy Kyalo and John Mwangi Kang’u;

The legislators who have been designated too attend te proceedings are Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo, George Murugara, Samuel Chepkong’a , John Makali and Zamzam Mohammed.

The legal team representing Deputy President Gachagua will be led by Senior Counsel Paul Muite, with other advocates such as Elisha Ongoya, Ndegwa Njiru, Faith Waigwa, and Amos Kisilu.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

Kenya

LIVE: The Senate Impeachment Hearing of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

The Senate Impeachment Hearing for the proposed removal from office of H.E Rigathi Gachagua , EGH, Deputy President . Wed 16th Oct 2024 ,Morning...

5 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua’s legal team objects to Orengo’s appearance for National Assembly

Lawyer Ndegwa Njiru argued that Orengo was a state officer serving as a first term governor

25 mins ago

Kenya

Kang’ata sparks DP talk succession with surprise Raila meeting

The former Prime Minister, who recently secured Cabinet appointments for four of his top allies, is said to have President William Ruto’s ear, fueling...

26 mins ago

Kenya

Road map for Gachagua successor set as National Assembly schedules special sitting on Friday

President William Ruto is expected to send a message to the house on his preferred deputy who will replace Gachagua

2 hours ago

Kenya

Gachagua’s successor:Why Mudavadi is technically knocked out of the race

The Deputy President is currently battling an impeachment motion, with the Senate set to vote on Thursday

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to disburse Sh1.5bn NHIF claims owed to healthcare facilities

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 16 – The government will this week disburse Sh1.5 billion to settle claims owed to healthcare facilities. According to Medical Services...

3 hours ago
Gachagua will conclude his visit to the region by joining members of the Akurino Church for a prayer conference at Siakago Primary School grounds in Mbeere North. Gachagua will conclude his visit to the region by joining members of the Akurino Church for a prayer conference at Siakago Primary School grounds in Mbeere North.

NATIONAL NEWS

3-Judge bench declines to stop DP Gachagua’s impeachment

The bench described the suits as premature and anticipatory and would negate the principal of separation of powers.

3 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenyan girls are pretty, boys are ugly: Gen. Muhoozi says in latest attack on Kenya

In his latest attack, Muhoozi directed his targeted attack on the appearance of Kenyans.

20 hours ago