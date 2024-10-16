Gachagua to be sole witness at Senate trial, Sakaja, Mutuse appear for National Assembly

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 16 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua will be the sole witness in his impeachment trial that has commenced at the Senate.

The deputy president who pleaded not guilty to undermining the promotion of national unity by making divisive and inciteful public utterances will be seeking to vindicate himself against the accusations tabled by Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse.

He also pleaded not guilty to “undermining the President, Cabinet and the effective discharge of the government’s executive mandate by making unilateral public statements that were inconsistent with policy positions collectively adopted by the government.”

The National Assembly’s witnesses on the other hand include MUtuse, Former Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA) Chief Executive Officer Andrew Mulwa, the secretary to the Cabinet Mercy Wanjau, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja and business man Peterson Njomo Muchira.

At the start of the Senate session, Gachagua, through his lawyer Ndegwa Njiru requested the Senate to prevent Siaya Governor James Orengo from leading the National Assembly’s legal team in the impeachment motion against him.

The plea was submitted to Senate Speaker Amason Kingi, citing a conflict of interest and legal violations.

In his plea, Njiru cited Article 260, Section 26, which prohibits state officers from engaging in other meaningful employment.

He contended that Orengo’s role as a representative in the impeachment motion creates a conflict of interest, which would be prejudicial to Gachagua’s defense.

“It will raise serious conflict of interest and prejudice our client, violating clear provisions of the law,” Njiru said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Alongside Orengo, the legal team representing the National Assembly includes lawyers Paul Nyamodi, Eric Gumbo, Moses Kipkogei, Muthomi Thiankolu, Peter Wanyama, Melly Kennedy Kipkoech and Joan Jeruto.

Others are; Muriuki Eric Mwirigi; Mwereru Boniface Mawira, Ondago Kevine Otieno, Alex Mbaya, Kennedy Kyalo and John Mwangi Kang’u;

The legislators who have been designated too attend te proceedings are Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo, George Murugara, Samuel Chepkong’a , John Makali and Zamzam Mohammed.

The legal team representing Deputy President Gachagua will be led by Senior Counsel Paul Muite, with other advocates such as Elisha Ongoya, Ndegwa Njiru, Faith Waigwa, and Amos Kisilu.

About The Author