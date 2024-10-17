Gachagua stable in hospital; more tests underway, says Dr. Gikonyo

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 17 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is in stable condition and undergoing tests, according to Dr. Dan Gikonyo, Chief Cardiologist and founder of Karen Hospital.

Dr. Gikonyo revealed that Gachagua was admitted on Thursday at 3:00 PM after experiencing “intense chest pains.”

Gachagua had been scheduled to testify in the Senate for cross-examination during his impeachment trial.

“He is stable at the moment and we are still carrying out more tests to rule out any serious issues,” Gikonyo said.

Dr. Gikonyo stated that stress may be a likely cause of Gachagua’s sudden condition, adding that he will be monitored for three days before being discharged from the hospital.

Gachagua’s absence from the Senate due to medical reasons was challenged by the National Assembly, his accuser in the impeachment trial, with lawyer James Orengo demanding proof of his condition.

While Gachagua’s legal team sought to postpone the trial until October 22, 2024, the National Assembly pushed for a vote on a procedural motion to delay it until Saturday.

However, Senators rejected the motion, deciding to proceed with the trial and vote on the impeachment motion, despite Gachagua’s lawyers staging a walkout from the House.

Gachagua faces eleven charges, all of which he has denied at the start of the Senate hearing.

On October 8, 2024, the National Assembly impeached him, with 282 members voting in favor of the motion sponsored by Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse.

