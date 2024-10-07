Gachagua slams impeachment as ‘outrageous plot’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 7 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has slammed the charges against him as “outrageous,” just hours before his impeachment proceedings began in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

Gachagua confirmed that he will appear in Parliament on Tuesday to defend himself against impeachment allegations levelled against him in the motion by Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse.

Gachagua, addressing a news conference from his official Karen residence, described the accusations as “outrageous” and vowed to clear his name during the hearing with MPs.

In a televised address on Monday, however, Gachagua dismissed the motion, calling it a “well-coordinated plot by certain individuals to oust me from office.”

“These are outrageous accusations that have no basis and are sheer propaganda. It has nothing to do with any breaches of the constitution,” he said.

In his national address, Gachagua used the opportunity “to give my side of the story,” criticizing his opponents for attempting to overturn the will of the people who elected him.

He expressed regret that the impeachment plot would undermine the mandate given to him and President William Ruto by voters.

“Kenyans woke up early and voted for us. 7.2 million Kenyans made their choice and elected me with the President,” Gachagua said.

Gachagua accused the motion’s sponsor, Mutuse, of being used to spread “lies” and lamented that state machinery had been deployed to coerce and intimidate Members of Parliament into supporting his ouster.

“Rules of natural justice demand that no man should be condemned unheard,” he said.

