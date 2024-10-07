Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

Kenya

Gachagua slams impeachment as ‘outrageous plot’

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 7 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has slammed the charges against him as “outrageous,” just hours before his impeachment proceedings began in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

Gachagua confirmed that he will appear in Parliament on Tuesday to defend himself against impeachment allegations levelled against him in the motion by Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse.

Gachagua, addressing a news conference from his official Karen residence, described the accusations as “outrageous” and vowed to clear his name during the hearing with MPs.

In a televised address on Monday, however, Gachagua dismissed the motion, calling it a “well-coordinated plot by certain individuals to oust me from office.”

“These are outrageous accusations that have no basis and are sheer propaganda. It has nothing to do with any breaches of the constitution,” he said.

In his national address, Gachagua used the opportunity “to give my side of the story,” criticizing his opponents for attempting to overturn the will of the people who elected him.

He expressed regret that the impeachment plot would undermine the mandate given to him and President William Ruto by voters.

“Kenyans woke up early and voted for us. 7.2 million Kenyans made their choice and elected me with the President,” Gachagua said.

Gachagua accused the motion’s sponsor, Mutuse, of being used to spread “lies” and lamented that state machinery had been deployed to coerce and intimidate Members of Parliament into supporting his ouster.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Rules of natural justice demand that no man should be condemned unheard,” he said.

About The Author

DAVIS AYEGA

Davis Ayega is a versatile journalist, proficient in creative writing, interviewing, and presenting. With a keen eye for detail, he demonstrates a deep understanding of effective communication across diverse audiences.

See author's posts

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

Gachagua, who has previously clashed with Sakaja, urged the Governor to meet with the Wakulima market traders' leadership to explore alternatives. Gachagua, who has previously clashed with Sakaja, urged the Governor to meet with the Wakulima market traders' leadership to explore alternatives.

Top stories

DP Gachagua to Defend Himself in Parliament Against Impeachment Allegations

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 7 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has confirmed that he will appear in Parliament on Tuesday to defend himself against impeachment...

16 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Partners with IMF for Comprehensive Governance and Corruption Diagnosis

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said the move is a significant step in President William Ruto’s fight against corruption.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Karua says UDA power struggle diverting attention from critical issues

Karua told news reporters on Monday the debate following the tabling an impeachment motion on Tuesday, October 1, had diverted Kenyans’ attention from critical...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

TIFA poll scores Kindiki most likely pick for DP

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro tied for second place, each scored at 5 per cent.

5 hours ago

Top stories

DP Gachagua to Hold News Conference Ahead of Impeachment Hearing

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 7 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is set to address the media on Monday night from his official residence in Karen,...

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto ally declines appointment in ‘difficult decision’ after ‘soul-searching’

Munyaka cited the current political climate as the main reason for turning down the role, arguing that it threatens the country’s progress.

7 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DP Gachagua asks Kenyans to remain united and peaceful

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 6 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has asked Kenyans to remain united and peaceful as Parliament considers the impeachment proceedings against...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua criticizes opponents for dragging late brother into ouster war

The Deputy President dismissed allegations outlined in the impeachment motion that he had amassed a substantial wealth portfolio, estimated at Sh5.2 billion.

1 day ago