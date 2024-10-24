Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Justices Eric Ogola, Anthony Mrima and Dr Freda Mugambi dismissed the application with costs after faulting lawyers representing the ousted Deputy President for "playing to the gallery"./Judiciary Media Service

Top stories

Gachagua Seeks Disqualification of Judges in Impeachment Case

In the face of these allegations, lawyers representing the Attorney General, National Assembly, and Senate defended the judges’ right to engage with the public.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 24 – A three-judge bench is set to rule Friday on an application to recuse themselves from hearing a petition by impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua challenging his ouster.

Gachagua’s legal team has called for the recusal of the Justice Eric Ogola-led bench from overseeing the proceedings, in which Gachagua is contesting the Senate process that led to his impeachment.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Justice Ogola is on the bench with Justices Anthony Mrima and Freda Mugambi, all of whom Gachagua wants out of his consolidated petitions.

As for Justice Mrima, the lawyers claim he has a close personal connection to Senate Speaker Amason Kingi who presided over the vote that sent Gachagua home.

In a case that has garnered significant attention, Gachagua’s lawyer, Kibe Mungai, contends that Justice Mrima’s friendship with Kingi presents a conflict of interest that undermines the integrity of the judicial process.

The argument is supported by a widely circulated screenshot of a Facebook post from October 2021, in which Kingi congratulated Justice Mrima on the renewal of his marriage vows, referring to him as a “longtime friend.”

“There is a very close relationship between Justice Mrima and Senate Speaker Amason Kingi, which should have been disclosed but wasn’t. The petitioners believe it would be improper for him to continue in this matter,” Mungai asserted.

Gachagua’s lawyers have raised concerns about potential bias among the judges, linking one to President William Ruto and another to Deputy President nominee Kithure Kindiki.

“Senate Speaker Kingi attended Justice Mrima’s wedding,” Mungai noted, highlighting the intertwined relationships at play.

Advocate Ndegwa Njiru elaborated, pointing out that “Justice Ogolla’s wife holds a position at the Water Towers Agency. President Ruto, who made the appointment, is an interested party in this case.” John Khaminwa stressed, “If anyone is uncomfortable with you, please walk out. You are not the only judges who can preside over this matter.”

Despite the tensions, the three-judge bench has refused to expunge parts of an affidavit linking Justice Mrima to Kindiki, insisting that such personal ties do not inherently disqualify judges from hearing the case. The Gachagua legal team has argued that the close relationships warrant scrutiny, asserting that “material non-disclosure” could compromise the proceedings.

In the face of these allegations, lawyers representing the Attorney General, National Assembly, and Senate defended the judges’ right to engage with the public. Khaminwa argued that the judges deserve protection from unwarranted claims, stating, “We are not here to destroy professions; we must protect the judges.”

The three-judge bench is set to deliver its ruling on the recusal petition on Friday. Earlier, they consolidated all petitions challenging Gachagua’s impeachment, with the judges planning to hear the recusal applications at 2:30 PM.

In a previous session, Justices Ogola, Mrima, and Mugambi dismissed challenges to their appointments, asserting that they found no fault in the Deputy Chief Justice’s assignment of the cases before the court.

About The Author

EDITORIAL DESK

See author's posts

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

President Ruto Defends Private Sector Partnerships in Infrastructure Development

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 23 – President William Ruto has emphasized that partnerships with the private sector in infrastructure projects will help reduce Kenya’s tax...

11 hours ago

Top stories

3-Judge Bench to Rule on Recusal application Wednesday After Gachagua’s protest

The impeached DP's lawyers have argued that the bench ought to have been empanelled by Chief Justice Martha Koome and not her Deputy Philomena...

2 days ago

Top stories

DCI Summons Gachagua Over Explosive Assassination Allegations Against President Ruto, NIS

Gachagua made these claims on Sunday, shortly after being discharged from Karen Hospital, where he had been admitted for several days following a sudden...

3 days ago

Top stories

Gachagua Summoned by DCI Over Assassination Claims Against President Ruto, NIS

Gachagua made the claims on Sunday when he was discharged from the Karen Hospital where he was admitted last week when he fell ill...

3 days ago

Top stories

Kindiki Nominated as Deputy President After Gachagua’s Historic Impeachment

Gachagua made history as the first Deputy President to be impeached under Kenya’s 2010 Constitution after a fallout with the President.

6 days ago

Top stories

Kindiki’s Second Shot to Serve as Country’s Third DP After Gachagua’s Impeachment

Gachagua was impeached on October 17, after MPs upheld 5 out of 11 charges brought against him including abuse of office and corruption.

7 days ago

Top stories

Gachagua impeached as Kenya’s Deputy President

He faced 11 charges, all of which he denied when the trial began on Wednesday. Ultimately, senators upheld five of the charges against him.

7 days ago

Top stories

Senate to Vote on Gachagua Impeachment Tonight After Motion to Extend Sittings Rejected

In response, Gachagua’s lead counsel, Senior Counsel Paul Muite, announced that his team would not participate in the remaining part of the session, leading...

October 17, 2024