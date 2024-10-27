Connect with us

Gachagua during a church service in Kiambu

Kenya

Gachagua says Ruto's failures demand nation's prayers

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 27 – Impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua criticized President William Ruto on Sunday, claiming he has failed to deliver on his promises to Kenyans.

Citing over-taxation and a failing healthcare system as evidence of poor governance, Gachagua urged Kenyans to pray for wisdom for President Ruto to guide the country in the right direction.

“The President has a big job to do, we want to ask prayers for him for God to give him wisdom so that Kenyans can get some relief as they go about their businesses,” he said in Kiambu during a church service.

Gachagua underscored that the prayers would help his former estranged boss “to navigate the challenges affecting Kenyans.”

The relationship between the two had completely deteriorated, ultimately resulting in Gachagua’s ouster by Parliament.

Gachagua is currently in court contesting his removal, despite facing three setbacks with his various applications in the case.

The High Court is on Tuesday scheduled to hear the state’s challenge against the conservatory orders that halted the swearing-in of Deputy President-elect Kithure Kindiki, President Ruto’s nominee—a move Gachagua is eager to block.

