Gachagua recounted the first incident, which reportedly occurred on August 30 in Kisumu, where undercover security agents allegedly entered his hotel room/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua says he dropped NIS after 2 poisoning attempts

Gachagua shed light on what he described as a deliberate effort by the country’s spy agency to eliminate him through poisoning in his first public appearance since his impeachment on Thursday.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 20 – Rigathi Gachagua has made shocking claims linking the National Intelligence Service (NIS) to an attempt to assassinate him on two occasions.

Speaking from Karen Hospital in Nairobi, Gachagua shed light on what he described as a deliberate effort by the country’s spy agency to eliminate him through poisoning.

“I want to tell the people of Kenya that I do not feel safe,” Gachagua stated.

He recounted the first incident, which reportedly occurred on August 30 in Kisumu, where undercover security agents allegedly entered his hotel room.

“They bugged my room, and one of them tried to poison my food, but we detected it and escaped the scheme,” he claimed. “I was supposed to be killed through poisoning.”

Gachagua further alleged a second attempt on his life just days later, on September 30 in Nyeri, during a meeting with the Kikuyu Council of Elders.

“Another team from the National Intelligence Service tried to poison food meant for me and the elders,” he said.

“After these two attempts, I reported the matter to NIS and asked the officers assigned to me to leave because I did not feel safe.”

Gachagua who is fighting his removal as Deputy President in court claimedt his impeachment finalised on Thursday followed the failed assassination attempts.

“After the two attempts to assassinate me failed, that is when this impeachment motion was hatched,” Gachagua asserted.

He also said that the withdrawal of his security detail while in the hospital has left him vulnerable.

Gachagua told reportters NIS officers lurked around the hospital during his time there.

“Officers from the NIS have been hovering in every room, in every compound here,” Gachagua said, noting that he had to call his wife and children to stay in his hospital room out of fear for his safety.

Expressing frustration and disappointment, Gachagua made a personal plea to President William Ruto: “I helped you become president. Leave me and my children alone. Do whatever you want, but let me live, let me look after my children.”

He also accused the President of orchestrating his downfall and likened his situation to that of the late politician Kenneth Matiba, who suffered a stroke after enduring political persecution under the Moi regime.

“The president wants to take me down the same path President Daniel Arap Moi took with Kenneth Matiba. He pushed Matiba to the point of getting a stroke and eventually dying,” Gachagua claimed, expressing fear that Ruto was similarly trying to “cripple” him.

Additionally, Gachagua lamented the apparent eagerness of some government officials to see him incapacitated or dead.

“I hear many of his people were calling here [in the hospital], asking whether I was dead, whether I would survive, whether I would recover. They were celebrating. It’s the most unfortunate thing that has ever happened in this country.”

