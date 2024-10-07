Gachagua Refutes Allegations of Irregular Acquisition of Kieni Land

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 7 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has strongly dismissed accusations claiming he improperly acquired 40 acres of land in Kakuret, Kieni Constituency.

In a televised address on Monday night, he addressed the allegations outlined in an impeachment motion signed by Kieni MP Njoroge Wainaina, which asserts that the land purchase was made under suspicious circumstances.

Gachagua clarified that the property was sold to him by Wainaina in 2015, well before he took on any public office responsibilities. “Had there been no malice, Njoroge Wainaina would have advised Mutuse [the motion’s sponsor] that he sold me this land in 2015,” he asserted, emphasizing the legitimacy of the transaction.

Expressing his concerns over Wainaina’s current predicament, Gachagua claimed that the MP has been subjected to coercion and intimidation, allegedly compelling him to sign the impeachment motion against his will.

“I am sorry to hear that Wainaina is admitted in hospital because of threats and coercion,” Gachagua remarked. “He is being forced to hang a brother against his will and conscience.”

In a show of solidarity, Gachagua called for an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Wainaina’s situation, expressing concern for the MP’s well-being. “It is disheartening to see a colleague under such pressure. We must protect our leaders from undue influence,” he stated, urging a return to a more respectful political discourse.

The Deputy President’s remarks come amid growing political tensions as he faces mounting scrutiny from the opposition, which has intensified calls for his impeachment.

Gachagua reiterated his commitment to transparency and accountability, insisting that the allegations against him are politically motivated.

In addition to defending his land acquisition, Gachagua emphasized his intention to continue serving the public and fulfilling his duties despite the ongoing challenges. He reassured his supporters that he would stand firm against what he described as baseless attacks on his character and integrity.

“I will not be intimidated, and I will continue to serve the people of Kenya with honour,” he affirmed.

