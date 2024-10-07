Gachagua pleads to keep late brother out of impeachment battle

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 7 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Monday made an emotional appeal, urging those behind his impeachment motion to leave his late brother, Nderitu Gachagua, out of the matter.

Gachagua pleaded with Members of Parliament to “stop haunting my brother and let him rest in peace.”

The late Nyeri Governor Nderitu has been drawn into the impeachment debate, as the wealth linked to him is being tied to Rigathi Gachagua’s own finances, which he was left to oversee after his brother’s passing.

The Deputy President, accused of amassing Sh5.2 billion in questionable wealth during his two years in office, expressed regret over his late brother being dragged into the controversy, stating, “It is sad that my deceased brother is not being allowed to rest in peace.”

Gachagua expressed dismay over the public scrutiny of his late brother’s estate, emphasizing that the accusations had unfairly tarnished Nderitu’s memory.

Gachagua explained that his late brother, Nderitu, had appointed him and two others as executors of his estate.

He clarified that the properties mentioned in the impeachment motion should not be attributed to him personally, as many had either been sold with proceeds distributed to the beneficiaries or remained part of Nderitu’s legacy.

Gachagua emphasized that the assets are being unfairly linked to his wealth in the impeachment proceedings.

