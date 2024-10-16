Gachagua denies all 11 charges in Senate impeachment trial

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 16 – Besieged Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has pleaded not guilty to all the eleven charges levelled against him.

They include gross violation of the constitution and other laws, abuse of office and gross misconduct.

The charges were read out by senate clerk Jeremiah Nyegenye.

His plea now sets the stage for a full hearing of the case by the Senate plenary.

The impeachment motion accuses Gachagua of gross violations of the Constitution, including promoting ethnic discrimination and undermining national unity through divisive public statements.

“His public statements promote division and undermine the core values of our Constitution, including unity and inclusiveness,” Mwengi notes in the motion.

Gachagua is accused of contradicting government policies and failing to uphold his duties as Deputy President, thus violating the principle of collective Cabinet responsibility.

“Gachagua’s unilateral remarks contradict the policies we have collectively adopted as a government, damaging our credibility,” said Mwengi.

The motion further alleges that Gachagua interfered with devolved county functions, undermining devolution and threatening the judiciary, violating the principle of judicial independence.

“By interfering with the operations of county governments, he has undermined the fundamental principles of devolution that empower local leadership,” Mwengi notes.

He is accused of failing to respect and defend the Constitution, while his inflammatory remarks allegedly violated the National Cohesion and Integration Act by promoting ethnic hatred.

“His actions show a blatant disregard for the Constitution that he is sworn to uphold, putting our democratic values at risk,” Mwengi said.

The motion also claims Gachagua engaged in corruption, money laundering, and abuse of office, violating anti-corruption laws.

“Engaging in corruption and money laundering while in office undermines public trust and violates anti-corruption laws,” Mwengi said.

Additionally, he is accused of allegedly making false and malicious statements, breaching the Penal Code and Leadership and Integrity Act.

Lastly, the motion cites gross misconduct, including reckless attacks on the National Intelligence Service, insubordination to the President, bullying public officers, and influencing corrupt practices.

