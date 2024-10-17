Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Muite tells Senate DP Gachagua taken ill, ‘very sick,’ admitted to hospital

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 17 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua failed to appear for his cross-examination in his impeachment trial on Thursday afternoon, leaving the Senate waiting as his whereabouts remained unclear.

His absence left his legal team scrambling, with lead counsel Paul Muite eventually informing the House that Gachagua had fallen ill.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Senior Counsel Muite explained that he had received the information on short notice and requested time to assess Gachagua’s condition before proceeding.

“Allow me time to go and visit him and asses his situation and report back before the House at 5.00 PM,” Muite said.

Muite’s submission prompted Speaker Kingi to remind him that the impeachment motion was time-bound, leaving the House in confusion.

However, the National Assembly’s lawyer Eric Gumbo opposed Muite’s request and pushed for the trial to continue in Gachagua’s absence.

Gachagua attended every session of the trial on Wednesday and Thursday morning, facing 11 charges, all of which he has denied.

After consultations, Speaker Kingi instructed Gachagua’s lawyers to return to the House at 5:00 PM with Gachagua, who will then be called to testify.

About The Author

DAVIS AYEGA

Davis Ayega is a versatile journalist, proficient in creative writing, interviewing, and presenting. With a keen eye for detail, he demonstrates a deep understanding of effective communication across diverse audiences.

See author's posts

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to employ 20,000 teachers in Jan – President Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 17 – The government will employ an additional 20,000 teachers next January in an effort to bridge the teacher: learner ratio...

15 mins ago

Kenya

(VIDEO) Lawyer Paul Muite tells Senate DP Gachagua taken ill, ‘very sick’, admitted in hospital

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

32 mins ago

Kenya

Anxious wait: Gachagua delays Senate trial, lawyers scramble

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 17 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua kept the Senate in suspense on Thursday afternoon after failing to appear on time for...

44 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Judge adjourns suit challenging proposed JKIA, Adani lease after protestors jam virtual session

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 17 – Aggrieved Kenyans jammed the virtual section during the hearing of an application seeking to stop the adani group from...

2 hours ago

CITY HALL

Sakaja Calls for Modernization of Democratic Institutions to Empower Youth

Sakaja was among over 500 mayors, policymakers, innovators, and creatives to surface and share scalable urban solutions in this years 11th Bloomberg CityLab 2024...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Mutuse:I am not required to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt

The Kibwezi West MP emphasized that it was suspicious that Gachagua’s son were directors of the Vipingo Beach Resort which is allegedly owned by...

4 hours ago

Kenya

LIVE: DP Gachagua impeachment trial in the Senate

The Senate Impeachment Hearing for the proposed removal from office of H.E Rigathi Gachagua , EGH, Deputy President , Thursday 11th Oct 2024. About...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

LREB Counties urged to digitise healthcare systems

KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 17 – Lake Region Economic Bloc (LREB) counties have been urged to embrace useful innovations that allow digital integration programs to...

6 hours ago