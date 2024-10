0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 1 – The National Assembly has set Tuesday next week to hear and determine impeachment charges against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Speaker Moses Wetangula said Gachagua can choose to defend himself during the session or send his legal representative.

Ahead of the hearing, the National Assembly will conduct public participation from all the 47 counties on Friday.

