Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua being prayed for during a church service in Meru.

Kenya

Gachagua faces ten impeachment charges, including ethnic bias, from MP Mutuse Mwengi

Facing growing isolation within the government, Gachagua has vowed to resist the impeachment efforts.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 1 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is facing ten allegations outlined in an impeachment motion drafted by Kibwezi West Member of Parliament, Mutuse Mwengi, calling for his removal from office.

In the motion due for tabling in the National Assembly on Tuesday afternoon, Mwengi accuses Gachagua of gross violations of the Constitution, including promoting ethnic discrimination and undermining national unity through divisive public statements.

“His public statements promote division and undermine the core values of our Constitution, including unity and inclusiveness,” Mwengi notes in the motion.

Gachagua is accused of contradicting government policies and failing to uphold his duties as Deputy President, thus violating the principle of collective Cabinet responsibility.

“Gachagua’s unilateral remarks contradict the policies we have collectively adopted as a government, damaging our credibility,” said Mwengi.

The motion further alleges that Gachagua interfered with devolved county functions, undermining devolution and threatening the judiciary, violating the principle of judicial independence.

“By interfering with the operations of county governments, he has undermined the fundamental principles of devolution that empower local leadership,” Mwengi notes.

He is accused of failing to respect and defend the Constitution, while his inflammatory remarks allegedly violated the National Cohesion and Integration Act by promoting ethnic hatred.

“His actions show a blatant disregard for the Constitution that he is sworn to uphold, putting our democratic values at risk,” Mwengi said.

The motion also claims Gachagua engaged in corruption, money laundering, and abuse of office, violating anti-corruption laws.

“Engaging in corruption and money laundering while in office undermines public trust and violates anti-corruption laws,” Mwengi said.

Additionally, he is accused of allegedly making false and malicious statements, breaching the Penal Code and Leadership and Integrity Act.

Lastly, the motion cites gross misconduct, including reckless attacks on the National Intelligence Service, insubordination to the President, bullying public officers, and influencing corrupt practices.

Once tabled, House Speaker Moses Wetangula will give directions on the matter upon which a designated date will be set where the process of impeaching the country’s second in command will formally commence, marking a historic first under Kenya’s 2010 Constitution.

Facing growing isolation within the government, Gachagua has vowed to resist the impeachment efforts.

President William Ruto, who has been rumored to have strained relations with his deputy, has yet to make any public statement regarding the impeachment.

His silence, however, has fueled speculation that he may be in favor of the move.

DAVIS AYEGA

Davis Ayega is a versatile journalist, proficient in creative writing, interviewing, and presenting. With a keen eye for detail, he demonstrates a deep understanding of effective communication across diverse audiences.

