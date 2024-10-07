Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

KEMSA distributes nets to locals in Baringo County in September 2024.

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua Denies Soliciting Sh3.7 Billion Mosquito Net Tender From KEMSA

He described the claims as “ridiculous and baseless,” asserting he was never involved in the tender process.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 6-Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has denied allegations that he abused his executive powers to solicit a Sh3.7 billion mosquito net tender intended for the procurement of long-lasting mosquito nets, favouring his two sons.

The mosquito net scandal surfaced months after the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government assumed office, with claims of interference from Gachagua and senior officials from the Ministry of Health attempting to influence the tender process.

Gachagua described the claims as “ridiculous and baseless,” asserting he was never involved in the tender process. “Where was the Deputy President involved in a tender? This is a tender that never was. For the record, the suspected officers were exonerated,” he stated during a televised interview in which he confirmed that he will be in Parliament Tuesday to defend himself before MPs in a historic hearing.

Gachagua explained that an investigation launched on January 31, 2023, into the tender, which was an international open process with a bid deadline of February 23, resulted in the exoneration of the suspended public officials. Former Public Health Principal Secretary Josephine Muthoni was dismissed, while former KEMSA Chief Executive Terry Ramadhani was suspended, along with other Ministry of Health staff.

“Terry was cleared, which means there was no scandal. No public funds were lost, and no nets were supplied. This is another fishing expedition to justify the Sh5.2 billion. That’s why they are including the Sh3.7 billion to make the math add up,” Gachagua explained.

Interestingly, Andrew Mulwa, the acting KEMSA CEO, has been listed as a witness in the impeachment motion against Gachagua, despite the latter affirming that investigative agencies cleared the tendering process.

“Mulwa was not involved during the tendering; he came in after the tender had been annulled. In fact, he was dealing with the aftermath of that annulment. Investigations by EACC and the Senate concluded with Terry Ramadhani being reappointed by President William Ruto,” Gachagua clarified.

A Global Fund audit review criticized the procurement process, highlighting failures to adhere to the evaluation criteria outlined in the tender document. The review indicated inconsistencies in the evaluation of all bidders.

As a result of these issues, the Global Fund has transferred the procurement process to Wambo.Org, citing the urgent need for long-lasting mosquito nets in time for the next mass campaign scheduled for November 2023.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Global Fund is crucial to Kenya’s healthcare system, playing a significant role in combating malaria, HIV/AIDS, and tuberculosis. Since 2002, it has committed over US$1.8 billion and disbursed more than US$1.4 billion to address these three critical health issues.

About The Author

IRENE MWANGI

See author's posts

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

Kenya

I was elected by 7.2mn Kenyans, Gachagua vows to fight back

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 7 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Monday signaled his determination to fight back against the impeachment motion set to begin...

19 mins ago
Gachagua, who has previously clashed with Sakaja, urged the Governor to meet with the Wakulima market traders' leadership to explore alternatives. Gachagua, who has previously clashed with Sakaja, urged the Governor to meet with the Wakulima market traders' leadership to explore alternatives.

NATIONAL NEWS

Respect the dead! Gachagua says property, cash in impeachment charges belonged to his late brother

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 7- Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has labelled as outrageous the allegations that he has amassed Sh5.2 billion since taking office, asserting...

32 mins ago

Kenya

Gachagua denies illegal wealth accusations amid impeachment proceedings

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 7 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua defended his family’s wealth, a key focus in the impeachment motion against him, during a...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua vows to challenge public participation on impeachment motion

 NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 7- Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has vowed to challenge the public participation process conducted last week for his impeachment, declaring it...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Gachagua slams impeachment as ‘outrageous plot’

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 7 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has slammed the charges against him as “outrageous,” just hours before his impeachment proceedings began...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Partners with IMF for Comprehensive Governance and Corruption Diagnosis

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said the move is a significant step in President William Ruto’s fight against corruption.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Karua says UDA power struggle diverting attention from critical issues

Karua told news reporters on Monday the debate following the tabling an impeachment motion on Tuesday, October 1, had diverted Kenyans’ attention from critical...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

TIFA poll scores Kindiki most likely pick for DP

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro tied for second place, each scored at 5 per cent.

6 hours ago