Gachagua denies illegal wealth accusations amid impeachment proceedings

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 7 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua defended his family’s wealth, a key focus in the impeachment motion against him, during a televised national address on Monday.

Facing 11 charges in the motion sponsored by Kibwezi West MP Mwingi Mutuse, Gachagua rejected the accusations, calling them baseless.

He accused Mutuse of failing to conduct due diligence and of spreading “lies” to tarnish his reputation.

Gachagua emphasized that the charges lacked any substantive merit, dismissing them as part of a broader scheme aimed at his removal.

“I believe Mutuse was given the document to sign without going through it,” he said.

In the motion, Gachagua is accused of amassing Sh5.2 billion in wealth within just two years in office.

