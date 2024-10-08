Connect with us

Gachagua Defends Himself in Impeachment Hearing, Calls Motion Political and Unjustified

He said his removal is politcally motivated and lacks legal merit, urging MPs to remain impartial in the final vote.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 8 — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has urged MPs to reject the impeachment motion against him, calling it politically motivated and lacking the necessary grounds for removal.

During a two-hour defense on the floor of the National Assembly, Gachagua implored lawmakers to remain impartial and consider the evidence presented.

“Search your conscience and decide if Rigathi Gachagua is guilty of any of these allegations or if he is merely undergoing a political process,” he stated. “If you find that there are no grounds to impeach the Deputy President, please make the right decision.”

The besieged Deputy President recalled times when members of the political class supported President Ruto during his tenure as Deputy President under former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“But as you do so, many members in this House remember what President William Ruto went through, and most of us stood with him. Rigathi Gachagua underwent four years of persecution. Others faced persecution, but we took a firm stand,” he said.

Gachagua questioned why he was being impeached for criticizing the National Intelligence Service Director General’s competence while Ruto had previously criticized former Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai without facing repercussions.

“President William Ruto and I have been calling out senior government officials when they fall short of expectations. The Director-General is no exception; he is not above the law and is accountable to the people of Kenya for his performance,” Gachagua remarked.

He also addressed accusations of undermining Ruto by demanding a halt to illegal evictions along the Nairobi River, insisting that it was not an act of insubordination.

“It was President Ruto who assured that no Kenyan would be brutally evicted. We both stand against brutal and forceful evictions under this administration. You have seen videos of these evictions and the tears of young children,” he said.

Gachagua further denied allegations of gross misconduct related to the costly renovation of his official residences in Karen and Mombasa, stating that the funds were allocated by Parliament.

“Firstly, I want to clarify that the funds for the renovation of the official residences were approved and allocated by this Honourable House based on the fact that the premises had been neglected for a very long time during Dr. William Ruto’s tenure as Deputy President,” he concluded.

