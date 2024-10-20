Gachagua breaks silence in brief X post since hospital admission

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 20 — Rigathi Gachagua has broken his silence in a brief social media posts since his impeachment on Thursday.

Gachagua was sheduled to appear in Senate for cross-examination when his lawyers said they could not trace him and later reported his hospitalization at Karen Hospital.

“Happy Mashujaa Day dear Kenyans. God Bless our Nation,” Gachagua who has challenged his repacement with Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki in court wrote on X.

Gachagua faced 11 charges, all of which he denied when the trial began on Wednesday. Ultimately, senators upheld five charges against him.

His lawyers unsucessfully requested a postponement until October 22. They staged a walkout before the vote.

The lead counsel Paul Muite insisted that Gachagua had not opted to skip the proceedings but was incapacitated by illness, urging the Senate to act fairly.

Since his reported hospitalization, Gachagua has not made any public appearance nor have photos of him emerged.

By Mitchelle Tabitha

