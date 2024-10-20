Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Gachagua was sheduled to appear in Senate for cross-examination when his lawyers said they could not trace him and later reported his hospitalization at Karen Hospital/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua breaks silence in brief X post since hospital admission

Since his reported hospitalization, Gachagua has not made any public appearance nor have photos of him emerged.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 20 — Rigathi Gachagua has broken his silence in a brief social media posts since his impeachment on Thursday.

Gachagua was sheduled to appear in Senate for cross-examination when his lawyers said they could not trace him and later reported his hospitalization at Karen Hospital.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Happy Mashujaa Day dear Kenyans. God Bless our Nation,” Gachagua who has challenged his repacement with Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki in court wrote on X.

Gachagua faced 11 charges, all of which he denied when the trial began on Wednesday. Ultimately, senators upheld five charges against him.

His lawyers unsucessfully requested a postponement until October 22. They staged a walkout before the vote.

The lead counsel Paul Muite insisted that Gachagua had not opted to skip the proceedings but was incapacitated by illness, urging the Senate to act fairly.

Since his reported hospitalization, Gachagua has not made any public appearance nor have photos of him emerged.

ODP orders Gachagua aides, contractors to proceed on compulsory leave

By Mitchelle Tabitha

About The Author

CORRESPONDENT

See author's posts

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

LIVE: Kindiki receives President Ruto in Kwale for Mashujaa Day celebrations

President Ruto flew to Mombasa ahead of the 61st Mashujaa (Heroes) Day celebration on Saturday arriving in the coastal city shortly after 1pm on...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Bench slots Tuesday inter-parties hearing to consider Gachagua impeachment

The bench comprises Justices Eric Ogola, Anthony Mrima and Dr Freda Mugambi.

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Uhuru Gardens records minimal activity despite Kuria’s DP inauguration fuss

The swearing-in ceremony has been shrouded in uncertainty after Justice Chacha Mwita granted Gachagua's plea to pause his replacement until October 24, when the...

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Eyes on Koome amid dilemma on Kindiki’s assumption as DP

It was unclear if the Chief Justice's office had received requests by two High Court judges to constitute a bench to hear suits contesting...

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

ODP orders Gachagua aides, contractors to proceed on compulsory leave

The directive came amid spirited efforts to block the swearing in of Kindiki as Deputy President.

24 hours ago

Kenya

Wetangula gazettes Kindiki as Deputy President-elect

Wetangula published the gazette notice following a unanimous vote by MPs in support of President William Ruto’s nominee for the position.

2 days ago

Kenya

High Court suspends Gachagua’s impeachment for constitutional review

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 18 – The High Court has suspended the Senate’s impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, pending a determination by a...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Wetangula declares Kindiki Deputy President-Elect after unanimous vote

The National Assembly approved Kindiki's nomination on Thursday with 236 MPs in present in the House unanimously endorsing him in a roll-call vote.

2 days ago