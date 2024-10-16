Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua at the Senate ahead of impeachment trial

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 16 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has arrived at the Senate ahead of his impeachment trial.

During today’s session, Gachagua is expected to plead with the charges before the National Assembly makes its opening remarks followed by the DP.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Earlier, a three-judge bench of the High Court declined to stop the Senate from proceeding with the impeachment trial of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

The bench, formed by Chief Justice Martha Koome, had been appointed to hear five petitions aimed at halting the impeachment process.

In its ruling, the bench led by Justice Erick Ogola, with Justices Antony Mrima and Frida Mugambi, described the petitions as premature and anticipatory. The judges emphasized that interfering with the Senate’s constitutional mandate would undermine the principle of separation of powers.

“It is our view that this is not one such case where intervention is automatic. The issues raised by the parties will need to be interrogated in detail. Therefore, we find that the constitutional principle of separation of powers is best served by declining the application at this point,” the bench ruled.

However, the court noted that Gachagua could approach it for orders once the Senate process is completed.

On Tuesday, Justice Chacha Mwita had also rejected a request by Gachagua’s legal team, led by Senior Counsel Paul Muite and lawyer Tom Macharia, for a conservatory order to suspend the Senate trial. They argued that the impeachment was politically motivated and unconstitutional due to insufficient public participation.

About The Author

CORRESPONDENT

See author's posts

In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt to disburse Sh1.5bn NHIF claims owed to healthcare facilities

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 16 – The government will this week disburse Sh1.5 billion to settle claims owed to healthcare facilities. According to Medical Services...

28 mins ago
Gachagua will conclude his visit to the region by joining members of the Akurino Church for a prayer conference at Siakago Primary School grounds in Mbeere North. Gachagua will conclude his visit to the region by joining members of the Akurino Church for a prayer conference at Siakago Primary School grounds in Mbeere North.

NATIONAL NEWS

3-Judge bench declines to stop DP Gachagua’s impeachment

The bench described the suits as premature and anticipatory and would negate the principal of separation of powers.

1 hour ago

World

Report denounces ‘Volt Typhoon’ as a political farce staged by U.S.

The United States government and intelligence agencies carried out a false flag operation for misleading and insulting other countries and planted backdoor malware into...

16 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenyan girls are pretty, boys are ugly: Gen. Muhoozi says in latest attack on Kenya

In his latest attack, Muhoozi directed his targeted attack on the appearance of Kenyans.

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

AgTech Industry Calls for Increased Investment to Empower Women Entrepreneurs

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Industry leaders in the Agricultural Technology (AgTech) sector have highlighted the urgent need for increased investment, particularly to support...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

ODM to field candidates in all posts including president in 2027

KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 15 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) chairperson Governor Gladys Wanga has announced the intention of the party to field all positions...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

High Court declines to suspend DP Gachagua’s impeachment trial

Gachagua’s legal team, led by Senior Counsel Paul Muite and lawyer Tom Macharia, argued that the impeachment process was politically motivated.

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Duale says govt to reclaim all riparian land along Nairobi rivers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has reiterated the government’s commitment to reclaim all riparian land along the Nairobi rivers,...

19 hours ago