Gachagua asks Ruto, leaders to forgive him for offensive remarks ahead of impeachment debate

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 6-Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has publicly appealed for forgiveness from President William Ruto in his first response since an impeachment motion against him was tabled in the National Assembly

Gachagua, who faces the possibility of being removed from office, urged his boss to set aside any grievances for the sake of peace in the country.

“In the two years we’ve been working together, the journey has been challenging. In our zeal and commitment, it’s possible that I may have wronged you,” Gachagua said.

“I want to ask my brother William Ruto to forgive me if my actions have caused any offense.”

The impeachment motion, spearheaded by Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse, has placed Gachagua in a precarious position on the verge of exiting government.

He also extended his plea for forgiveness to Parliament, in particular the 291 MPs who supported the impeachment motion, which cites nine grounds for his potential removal

“I ask Parliament to forgive any remarks or actions of mine that may have caused offense,” Gachagua said, acknowledging the legislature’s pivotal role in the outcome of the impeachment process.

In addition, the Deputy President sought forgiveness on behalf of his wife, Dorcas Rigathi, lamenting that she had been dragged into his political troubles, with her privacy compromised due to public and social media commentary.

“If my wife, in her efforts to support the boy child and other programs, has offended anyone, I ask for forgiveness on her behalf,” he added.

Gachagua’s appeal is seen as a bid to reconcile with both President William Ruto and Parliament as he fights to maintain his position in the government.

