Funds in NHIF to be transferred to SHA: PS Muthoni

KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 1 – Kenyans have been told not to worry about losing funds already contributed to the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) as it transitions to the Social Health Authority (SHA).

Principal Secretary for Public Health Mary Muthoni assured Kenyans that their funds are safe and will be carried forward to the new health scheme.

Muthoni says every contribution will be accounted for and urged the public to continue registering into the new scheme that takes effect today.

“No money is going to be lost, that money will be rolled to SHA,” she said.

The PS noted that some Kenyans had paid ahead of time and are now worried that they will lose out during the transition.

She says not even a single shilling will be lost, noting that every balance in the NHIF will be transferred to new contributions under SHA.

Speaking to the press in Kisumu on Tuesday after presiding over the training of Community Health Promoters (CPHs) at Kuoyo dispensary in Kisumu East, the PS says no cards will be issued to SHA contributors.

“Walk to any facility with your national identity card to get services, this time no cards like in NHIF,” she said.

Muthoni says the government is heavily relying on the CPHs to help in fast tracking registration of Kenyans.

She says the promoters will play a critical role in ensuring the roll out is successful and no Kenyan is locked out from receiving affordable health care.

“A CHP is one who walks from one household to the other, they will help us in the registration process,” she said.

The PS noted that they will operate alongside the administrators, the chiefs and their assistants to reach out to many people as much as possible.

She says the team will simplify the benefits that Kenyans will receive from the new scheme to every household.

Muthoni expressed excitement as the country rolls out the new scheme, which she says will guard the health of every Kenyan.

“Everybody in level 2, 3, will ever pay anything, they will be getting services for free, when we go to the secondary levels we will be having to pay Sh. 300,” she said.

She says there will be a 100 percent coverage of Kenyans who will receive services under the new scheme as opposed to only 20 percent coverage under the defunct NHIF.

