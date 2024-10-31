Former Kimilili MP Suleiman Murunga is dead

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 31 – Former Kimilili Member of Parliament Suleiman Murunga has died.

His death was confirmed by the current legislator Didmus Barasa who offered his condolences.

“With a heavy heart, I wish to give my sincere condolences to my people of Kimilili Constituency for the loss of our former member of Parliament Hon. Suleiman Kasuti Murunga. My deepest sympathies are with his family and friends. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” he stated.

Murunga served as Kimilili MP between 2013 and 2017.

He was then a member of the Ford Kenya led by current National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula.

Murunga succeeded Eseli Simiyu who held the position between 2007 and 2013 after unseating Mukhisa Kituyi.

The departed is likely be remembered for his contributions to the community of Kimilili, his leadership as a Member of Parliament, and his dedication to the welfare of his constituents.

His initiatives, advocacy, and contributions to the community and dedication to public service will be fondly remembered by those he served.

