Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Former Education PS Karega Mutahi is dead

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – Former Education Principal Secretary Professor Karega Mutahi has died.

In her message of condolence, former Kenyatta University Vice Chancellor Professor Olive Mugenda mourned him as an effective public servant in the education sector.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“So sad to lose my good friend and former boss, Prof. Karega Mutahi, former PS MoE. He was the pragmatic PS who got the assignments right and got the work done,” she stated.

She recalled his contribution especially during the construction of the Kenyatta University Hospital when he chaired the operationalization committee as a consultant.

“When the construction of the Kenyatta University Hospital was almost complete and we were preparing to operationalize it, Prof. Mutahi graciously accepted to chair (as a consultant) the operationalization committee that I appointed as the VC then,” she stated.

She pointed out that the critical Karega report contributed immensely to what was used as a basis of running the hospital.

“When I was appointed the Chair of the Hospital Board. As PS MoE, Prof supported the Vice Chancellors during my time as VC-KU and his support and hard work contributed to our ability to post good performance and transform KU the way we did.”

She further outlined his contribution to the education sector and KUTRRH in that critical operationalization committee which she stated will find its place in the book pages when the story is written.

About The Author

BRADLEY AGUTU

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

263 travel agencies under probe for conning job seekers Sh1bn

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) says at least 263 travel agencies are under investigation for conning job seekers...

46 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Activist Boniface Mwangi reportedly abducted after threats to infiltrate Standard Chartered Marathon

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 27-Activist Boniface Mwangi is missing after being reportedly picked up by unknown people Sunday from his Machakos home. On her X...

58 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI seeks public help in identifying prime suspect in killing of 3 women in Eastleigh

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives are appealing for public help in the arrest of the prime suspected in...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Wetangula Joins Advisory Panel of African Legislative Leaders’ Conference

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 27 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has been appointed to serve on the advisory panel of the Conference of Speakers...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Millicent Omanga declines Ruto’s Nairobi Rivers Commission appointment

Omanga’s decision comes after President Ruto reshuffled the Commission’s leadership, appointing Bishop Margaret Wanjiru as chair to lead the ambitious mission of revitalizing the...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Ruto taps Bishop Wanjiru to lead Nairobi River Commission, Omanga joins as member

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 26 – President William Ruto has appointed former Starehe MP Margaret Wanjiru as the new chairperson of the Nairobi Rivers Commission....

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gates Foundation says operations confined to agreement with govt

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26 – The Gates Foundation has affirmed its commitment to partnering with the government within the confines of the  Kenya’s Privileges...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court orders reopening of Boarding Facilities for KPSEA candidates at Hillside Endarasha

A fire at the Hillside Endarasha school dormitory claimed the lives of 21 children on September 5, 2024

22 hours ago