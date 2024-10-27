Former Education PS Karega Mutahi is dead

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – Former Education Principal Secretary Professor Karega Mutahi has died.

In her message of condolence, former Kenyatta University Vice Chancellor Professor Olive Mugenda mourned him as an effective public servant in the education sector.

“So sad to lose my good friend and former boss, Prof. Karega Mutahi, former PS MoE. He was the pragmatic PS who got the assignments right and got the work done,” she stated.

She recalled his contribution especially during the construction of the Kenyatta University Hospital when he chaired the operationalization committee as a consultant.

“When the construction of the Kenyatta University Hospital was almost complete and we were preparing to operationalize it, Prof. Mutahi graciously accepted to chair (as a consultant) the operationalization committee that I appointed as the VC then,” she stated.

She pointed out that the critical Karega report contributed immensely to what was used as a basis of running the hospital.

“When I was appointed the Chair of the Hospital Board. As PS MoE, Prof supported the Vice Chancellors during my time as VC-KU and his support and hard work contributed to our ability to post good performance and transform KU the way we did.”

She further outlined his contribution to the education sector and KUTRRH in that critical operationalization committee which she stated will find its place in the book pages when the story is written.

