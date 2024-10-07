Experts say escalating Israel-Iran conflict signals a turning point in the Middle East

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DAMASCUS, Oct. 7 (Xinhua) — The recent dramatic escalation between Israel and Iran marks the beginning of a new, “dangerous phase” in the region, experts said.

As Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government pushes for a reconfiguration of the Middle East, experts warned that the region is now facing a “bone-crushing” confrontation. Ali Maksoud, a Syrian political and military expert, said the recent Iranian missile attack on Israel signaled that Tehran has moved from a phase of “strategic patience” to a phase of direct retaliation against the repeated Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon and Iranian assets.

A series of interconnected factors drove the unfolding conflict, said Mohammad Nader Al-Omari, a Damascus-based Syrian analyst and international relations expert. A crucial factor, he said, is the ongoing U.S. role in Israel’s military operations, particularly in Gaza, which Netanyahu has framed as part of a broader effort to reshape the region.

Al-Omari pointed out that the U.S. strategic interest in maintaining its influence in the Middle East plays a key role in Israel’s “aggressive policies” toward Iran and its allies.

The assassination of senior Iranian figures, as well as a series of targeted killings of Hezbollah leaders in Lebanon, has intensified the conflict, the expert said. Al-Omari believes that Netanyahu’s attempt to drag Iran into a broader conflict is part of Israel’s long-term aim to undermine Iran’s nuclear and military capabilities, which may involve striking Iranian oil and gas facilities or missile production centers.

On the Iranian side, any significant action by Israel will almost certainly provoke a strong response, Al-Omari said, noting that Iran’s latest response to Israeli provocations was a message that Iran would not tolerate the current Israeli approach.

An Israeli strike on Iranian assets, especially if it targets high-value infrastructure or military leaders, could push Iran into a retaliatory campaign targeting Israeli interests and allies, he noted. A major escalation between Israel and Iran could also draw direct U.S. involvement, given that Netanyahu’s broader Middle East project aligns closely with American objectives, according to Al-Omari.

The expert warned that the region is now on the verge of a much broader conflict, potentially beyond Israel-Iran skirmishes, as both nations look to protect their interests and stand on the brink of full-scale regional warfare. “We are no longer looking at limited confrontations. The region stands at the edge of something far greater than a controlled conflict,” he said.

Echoing Al-Omari, Anas Joudeh, founder of the Damascus-based Nation Building Movement, expressed a sense of uncertainty and concern about the current situation, suggesting that events could unfold in multiple and unpredictable ways. “The doors of possibilities are wide open,” he said, criticizing Israel’s actions as “reckless.”

Regardless of the eventual outcome or resolution of the conflict, the damage to both people and property would be significant, said Joudeh, warning the situation could lead to devastating consequences.

