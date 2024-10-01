Exclusive: Design of the Proposed JKIA Design by Adani Group

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 1 – The proposed design and rationale for Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), should the Adani Airport proposal be approved, have emerged.

Capital FM has obtained the proposed artistic impression of this butterfly-inspired terminal, which has stirred controversy and led to protests at the airport.

Exterior View of the Butterfly-Inspired Terminal: The sweeping, curved forms of the terminal’s roof and façade are inspired by the wings of Kenyan butterflies, bringing a fluid, natural aesthetic to JKIA.

The Adani-JKIA deal has faced strong resistance, leading to a major protest last month, which temporarily paralyzed operations at the airport and caused flight suspensions. Workers from the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) later called off the strike as union negotiations with the government continue, aimed at securing employee interests.

The architectural concept, inspired by Kenya’s butterflies, combines fluid lines and modern design to create a harmonious blend of natural elegance and functionality. The exterior resembles the delicate symmetry of butterfly wings, with sweeping curves throughout the roof and façade that embody the grace and movement of butterflies.

Interior Atrium Flooded with Natural Light: Expansive skylights and glass façades allow natural light to flow through the terminal, creating a bright, airy atmosphere that mirrors butterflies in flight.

The expansive use of glass and skylights allows sunlight to flood the space, creating an open and airy atmosphere reminiscent of butterflies in flight. The smooth, dynamic flow through the terminal reflects the natural world, offering travelers a serene and functional experience.

Butterfly Gardens and Indigenous Plant Spaces: Biophilic design takes center stage with integrated butterfly gardens and indigenous plants, promoting sustainability while offering travelers a serene, nature-filled experience.

Biophilic design plays a key role in the terminal’s layout, with butterfly gardens and indigenous plants bringing the natural world indoors. These spaces not only provide aesthetic appeal but also promote sustainability by using eco-friendly features such as rainwater harvesting and solar energy.

Butterfly-Inspired Art Installations and Educational Displays: Accoridng to the proposed design, interactive art installations and educational displays about Kenya’s ecosystems, including butterfly species, add an environmentally conscious dimension to the travel experience.

The terminal’s décor includes artistic representations of Kenya’s butterfly species, like the African monarch, symbolizing transformation and freedom. These installations, along with educational displays, enhance travelers’ understanding of Kenya’s biodiversity.

Modernized Check-In Area with Butterfly-Inspired Motifs: The check-in area features organic shapes and butterfly-themed patterns, creating a seamless flow for travelers while celebrating Kenya’s natural beauty.

Inside, the terminal’s check-in area showcases butterfly-inspired motifs and smooth, flowing designs that ensure seamless movement for travelers. These organic shapes, coupled with energy-efficient technologies, aim to improve both functionality and environmental impact.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author