eVOTL aircraft developer conducts demo flight of new model – China Daily

Aerofugia, one of China’s leading eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) aircraft developers, conducted the public demonstration flight of its self-developed AE200 model in Chengdu, capital of Sichuan province and home to its global headquarters, on Saturday.

The AE200 is a five- to six-seat manned tilt-rotor eVTOL aircraft with a range of 200 kilometers. It is designed for commercial passenger transport in densely populated areas, as well as for scenarios such as air tourism and emergency rescue, the company said.

During the demonstration flight, the AE200 took off in unmanned mode from the Huaizhou Airport in Jintang county, Chengdu, and conducted a test in which its lift/cruise propellers tilted 90 degrees forward from vertical to horizontal, and then back to vertical again.

Previously, the AE200 underwent its maiden airworthiness flight test at the end of last year and completed Phase-2 flight tests for airworthiness technology validation in June.

Fei Lan, Aerofugia’s marketing director, said the AE200 will be manned when it officially enters commercial service to ensure safety. However, thanks to its extensive use of intelligent flight technologies, the pilot’s workload can be significantly reduced.

“The AE200 will conduct intensive manned test flights next year. We aim to obtain the type certificate by the end of next year,” she said, adding that it is expected to begin trial commercial operations in 2026.

Fei believes that the AE200 will have extensive applications in the tourism industry, as it can provide fast connections between scenic spots in a large area, thereby enhancing people’s travel experience.

Using the AE200, Aerofugia plans to launch a low-altitude tourism ring route in the Chengdu-Chongqing Economic Circle, allowing tourists to efficiently visit the core scenic spots in the region, she added.

