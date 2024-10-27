Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Christine Kiecha (MD AIR Kenya & Ethiopia), Dr.Thomas de Hoop (Managing Economist & Programe Area Lead AIR), and Prof Waceke Wanjohi (VC Kenyatta University) At Kenyatta University during the Climate Change conference on escalating effects of climate change in Kenya and evidence-based policies and strategies that can build resilience and adaptation in its citizens.

NATIONAL NEWS

Evidence based research needed for Climate Change Impacts on Food Systems and Health

The conference under the theme Climate Change Resilience, Adaptation, and Its Impacts on Food Systems and Health in Kenya, was co-hosted by the American Institutes for Research.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – Even as the world is grappling with severe climate-related challenges, there is a dire need for evidence-based policies and strategies to counter the threat on human health and survival.

It is on this context that experts, policymakers, researchers, and industry leaders gathered at Kenyatta University for a wide-ranging conversation on the escalating effects of climate change in Kenya and how to build resilience and adaptation in its citizens.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The conference under the theme Climate Change Resilience, Adaptation, and Its Impacts on Food Systems and Health in Kenya, was co-hosted by the American Institutes for Research (AIR).

Dr. Eng. Festus K. Ng’eno, Principal Secretary for Environment and Climate Change emphasized the urgency of coordinated multi-sectoral efforts in reversing the trend.

“Climate change is no longer an abstract threat; it is a reality that we must confront now. We need swift and decisive action to safeguard our future and build a more resilient society,” stated

He emphasized the adoption of climate-smart agriculture, disaster risk management strategies, and community-based interventions to manage climate-sensitive diseases, such as malaria.

“By investing in climate-smart agriculture and health interventions, we can protect our people while also driving long-term development,” added Dr. Ng’eno.

In 2024, Kenya experienced unprecedented climate events, including record-breaking temperatures in Nairobi and the devastation of El Niño floods, which claimed over 300 lives and displaced nearly 300,000 people.

Participants discussed solutions such as drought-resistant crops, advanced irrigation techniques, and climate-smart farming to stabilize food production and reduce vulnerability.

 “We are seeing and experiencing the devastating effects of climate change in Kenya and throughout the region and it’s a priority for our team of researchers and technical assistance leaders to collaboratively find, study, and help implement solutions.” noted Christine Kiecha the Managing Director for AIR’s Kenya office.

Kiecha added that by integrating survey data from impact evaluations with remotely sensed weather data, Kenya can better adapt to these issues.

Panelists also explored the rising prevalence of vector-borne diseases like malaria, as well as waterborne illnesses such as cholera, which are becoming more common due to changes in climate. Malnutrition was another key concern, with experts stressing the urgent need for a more resilient health system that can protect communities from the compounding effects of climate change on public health.

“Climate change is not just an environmental issue; it impacts every aspect of our lives—from agriculture to health, to water resources and infrastructure. A multidisciplinary approach is essential if we are to develop comprehensive solutions capable of meeting the challenges posed by climate change,” said Prof. Waceke Wanjohi, Vice Chancellor of Kenyatta University.

The conference concluded with the formulation of actionable recommendations aimed at shaping national policies and strategies that will help Kenya adapt to the ongoing climate crisis.

About The Author

MOSES MUOKI

A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling stories that educate, captivate, and entertain. He strives to push the boundaries of visual journalism, one shutter-click at a time.

See author's posts

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Former Education PS Karega Mutahi is dead

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – Former Education Principal Secretary Professor Karega Mutahi has died. In her message of condolence, former Kenyatta University Vice Chancellor...

16 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

263 travel agencies under probe for conning job seekers Sh1bn

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) says at least 263 travel agencies are under investigation for conning job seekers...

55 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Activist Boniface Mwangi reportedly abducted after threats to infiltrate Standard Chartered Marathon

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 27-Activist Boniface Mwangi is missing after being reportedly picked up by unknown people Sunday from his Machakos home. On her X...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI seeks public help in identifying prime suspect in killing of 3 women in Eastleigh

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives are appealing for public help in the arrest of the prime suspected in...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Wetangula Joins Advisory Panel of African Legislative Leaders’ Conference

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 27 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has been appointed to serve on the advisory panel of the Conference of Speakers...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Millicent Omanga declines Ruto’s Nairobi Rivers Commission appointment

Omanga’s decision comes after President Ruto reshuffled the Commission’s leadership, appointing Bishop Margaret Wanjiru as chair to lead the ambitious mission of revitalizing the...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Ruto taps Bishop Wanjiru to lead Nairobi River Commission, Omanga joins as member

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 26 – President William Ruto has appointed former Starehe MP Margaret Wanjiru as the new chairperson of the Nairobi Rivers Commission....

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gates Foundation says operations confined to agreement with govt

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26 – The Gates Foundation has affirmed its commitment to partnering with the government within the confines of the  Kenya’s Privileges...

21 hours ago