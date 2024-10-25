Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Women also face online threats from known individuals such as ex-intimate partners, friends, and colleagues/FILE

Top stories

Emerging Women Leaders Call for Urgent Action Against Gender-Based Violence Amid Rising Cases

The leaders called for a comprehensive awareness campaign to educate communities on the dangers of GBV and femicide, stressing that ending the crisis requires a cultural shift in societal perceptions of women and girls.

Published

NAIROBI Kenya, Oct 25 – Emerging women leaders under the Agnes Kagure Foundation have issued a call for urgent action to tackle the rising cases of gender-based violence (GBV) across Kenya. In a recent statement, the Foundation urged leaders, policymakers, law enforcement, and communities to take decisive steps to end the crisis, demanding justice for victims and accountability for perpetrators.

The Foundation emphasized the need for stricter enforcement of existing laws to ensure swift and severe consequences for those responsible for GBV and femicide. “No woman should ever feel that her pain and suffering will go unanswered,” the statement read, calling for stronger legal frameworks to address the issue.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Foundation further urged the government to establish more shelters and support centers, providing survivors with access to essential services such as medical care, counseling, and legal aid without discrimination or delay.

The leaders called for a comprehensive awareness campaign to educate communities on the dangers of GBV and femicide, stressing that ending the crisis requires a cultural shift in societal perceptions of women and girls. “Violence against women thrives where there is a lack of empowerment and opportunity. We implore stakeholders to invest in programs that uplift women economically and socially, allowing them to break free from cycles of dependency and abuse,” the statement added.

In light of recent media reports highlighting a rise in abduction and murder cases across the country, the leaders urged all Kenyans to join the movement, declaring, “Enough is enough!”

The National Police Service has reported 339 murder cases so far in 2024, marking a disturbing increase from previous years. High-profile cases include the murders of Dahabo Daud Said, Amina Abdirashid Dahir, and Nusayba Abdi Mohammed, among others whose tragic stories underscore the urgency of addressing GBV in Kenya.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja has expressed concern over the trend and assured the public that investigations into recent cases are ongoing, urging citizens to report any suspicious activities to help curb the rising violence.

About The Author

Sharon Resian

See author's posts

In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Women content creators hardest hit by tech-aided GBV: study

Women content creators identified Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube as platforms with higher levels of TFGBV.

June 29, 2024

Top stories

Adolescent Mother in Homa Bay Leads Efforts to Eradicate HIV, Early Pregnancy, and GBV

KISII, Kenya June 21 – Even after giving birth at a tender age, Millicent Nyaramu from Kabondo, Homa Bay County, is among thousands of...

June 21, 2024

Top stories

LSK Says Resource Shortage Hampering War On GBV As Women Protest Against Femicide

The Saturday morning march, which drew a large gathering of women in Nairobi's Central Business District, aimed to protest against the recent surge in...

January 28, 2024

County News

Govt urged to scale up efforts to fight GBV in slums

Executive Director of Canada Mathare Education Trust (CME Trust) Executive Director Titus Kuria said that women in the slums are more vulnerable to violence...

November 26, 2023

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt launches Protection Against Domestic Violence Rules to end Gender Based Violence

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 18 – The government has announced the first national plan to end gender-based violence (GBV), following up on years of concerted...

September 18, 2023

World

Over 60,000 GBV cases reported in Pakistan past 3 years

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan Mar 9 – More than 60,000 cases of gender-based violence (GBV) were reported in Pakistan over the past three years, with some...

March 9, 2023

Fifth Estate

GBV: Unlearning of retrogressive values and practices in the promotion of gender equality

Violence against women, as defined by the United National General Assembly in 1993, is any act of gender-based violence that results in, or is...

November 27, 2022

County News

Man gets 10 years in prison for defiling a minor in Makueni

MAKUENI, Kenya Feb 24 – A 32-year-old man has been sentenced to ten years in prison by a Makueni court for defiling an eight-year-old...

February 24, 2022