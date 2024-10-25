Emerging Women Leaders Call for Urgent Action Against Gender-Based Violence Amid Rising Cases

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI Kenya, Oct 25 – Emerging women leaders under the Agnes Kagure Foundation have issued a call for urgent action to tackle the rising cases of gender-based violence (GBV) across Kenya. In a recent statement, the Foundation urged leaders, policymakers, law enforcement, and communities to take decisive steps to end the crisis, demanding justice for victims and accountability for perpetrators.

The Foundation emphasized the need for stricter enforcement of existing laws to ensure swift and severe consequences for those responsible for GBV and femicide. “No woman should ever feel that her pain and suffering will go unanswered,” the statement read, calling for stronger legal frameworks to address the issue.

The Foundation further urged the government to establish more shelters and support centers, providing survivors with access to essential services such as medical care, counseling, and legal aid without discrimination or delay.

The leaders called for a comprehensive awareness campaign to educate communities on the dangers of GBV and femicide, stressing that ending the crisis requires a cultural shift in societal perceptions of women and girls. “Violence against women thrives where there is a lack of empowerment and opportunity. We implore stakeholders to invest in programs that uplift women economically and socially, allowing them to break free from cycles of dependency and abuse,” the statement added.

In light of recent media reports highlighting a rise in abduction and murder cases across the country, the leaders urged all Kenyans to join the movement, declaring, “Enough is enough!”

The National Police Service has reported 339 murder cases so far in 2024, marking a disturbing increase from previous years. High-profile cases include the murders of Dahabo Daud Said, Amina Abdirashid Dahir, and Nusayba Abdi Mohammed, among others whose tragic stories underscore the urgency of addressing GBV in Kenya.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja has expressed concern over the trend and assured the public that investigations into recent cases are ongoing, urging citizens to report any suspicious activities to help curb the rising violence.

About The Author