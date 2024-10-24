Eat Smocha at your own risk, Nairobians warned Amid Health Concerns

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 24 — Nairobi County Government has issued yet another warning to residents against consuming street foods after alarming hygiene violations were uncovered.

Several “smocha” trolleys were found stored in public toilets along Thika Road during a recent food safety crackdown led by the County’s Environment Chief Officer, Geoffrey Mosiria, and other health officials.

Smocha, a popular street food in the city, consists of a chapati wrap filled with options like smokies, sausages, samosas, eggs, kachumbari, and a sauce chosen by the customer.

Mosiria expressed shock at the discovery of the trolleys stored in toilets, despite prior warnings that action would be taken against traders engaging in such practices. “This occurred along Thika Road near the KCA-KENHA toilet,” he said.

He urged the public to be cautious about where they consume food, emphasizing that while the government supports business, it is committed to educating the public on hygiene’s importance.

The crackdown was initiated after a resident reported the disturbing practice of storing food trolleys and other foodstuffs in a public toilet, particularly at the KEHNA toilets.

Mosiria warned that strict actions would be taken against traders jeopardizing public health, noting that some prioritize profit over safety, even selling contaminated food.

“We cannot allow this to continue. While arrests may provide a short-term solution, the real need is education on food safety and hygiene. I urge all Nairobi residents to be cautious about where they consume food and to prioritize their health and safety,” he stated.

In August, the Nairobi County Government shut down a popular kiosk in the Central Business District (CBD) after discovering severe hygiene violations, including the use of a public toilet for food storage. This closure was part of an intensified crackdown on street vendors and eateries that fail to meet basic food safety and hygiene standards.

