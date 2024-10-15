Connect with us

Duale says govt to reclaim all riparian land along Nairobi rivers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has reiterated the government’s commitment to reclaim all riparian land along the Nairobi rivers, stating that no encroached structures will be spared, regardless of ownership.

Appearing before the National Assembly’s Departmental Committee on Environment, Forestry, and Mining, Duale defended the government’s decision to relocate households living along the rivers.

He emphasized that the move was in the best interest of the public, following a devastating flood in May that claimed the lives of 47 people.

“The relocation of households along Nairobi rivers was lawful, humane, and in the best interest of wananchi following the death of 47 people to floods in the city,” said Duale.

He added that saving lives had been the government’s primary focus, with the relocation aimed at preventing further loss of life.

In May, the government relocated over 181,000 people living near the Nairobi Rivers Corridor after a directive from the cabinet.

The cabinet had given a two-day notice for all residents in riparian corridors to vacate, with the alternative being forced demolitions.

The aggressive action by the government was triggered by the need to protect vulnerable populations from recurring floods, which have become a growing concern in the city.

