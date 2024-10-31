Connect with us

CS Duale emphasized the importance of reducing transport sector emissions as a critical factor in meeting Kenya’s national goals/Ministry of Environment

NATIONAL NEWS

Duale flags off 100 electric vehicles by MojaEV in Nairobi

MojaEV, a Kenyan auto dealership specializing in electric vehicles (EVs), promotes sustainable transportation by offering a range of fully electric vehicles for both individual and commercial use.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 30 – Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has flagged off the first 100 fully electric vehicles from auto dealer MojaEV at the company’s headquarters in Nairobi.

Duale’s hailed Wednesday’s event as intrumental to the government’s push for a transition to e-monility as part of a campaign to reduce emissions in the transport sector, helping Kenya achieve its national emission reduction targets.

“As the transport sector currently accounts for 10 per cent of our greenhouse gas emissions, with projections rising to 17 per cent by 2030, electric vehicles are essential to reducing urban air pollution and meeting Kenya’s national emission reduction goals,” he noted.

The unveiling marked a significant milestone in Kenya’s journey towards sustainable transportation and aligns with the country’s Long-Term Low Emission Development Strategy.

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Gladys Boss Shollei and Industry Principal Secretary Juma Mukhwana attended the event.

During the ceremony, CS Duale emphasized the importance of reducing transport sector emissions as a critical factor in meeting Kenya’s national goals.

“This initiative will not only help mitigate climate change but also promote cleaner and more efficient transport in our cities,” said CS Duale.

The introduction of electric vehicles is expected to encourage the broader adoption of e-mobility solutions in Kenya, contributing to a greener future.

As the world moves towards sustainability, Kenya’s commitment to e-mobility is set to play a vital role in shaping a cleaner environment while fostering economic growth within the automotive sector.

