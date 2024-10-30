Connect with us

Following Justice Mwanaisha's adjournment for the day, police officers attempted to arrest Okong'o prompting a dramatic confrontation

County News

Drama as Kisumu county employees shield Finance Executive from arrest in contempt case

Okong'o was headed to City Hall, where the office of Governor Anyang Nyong'o is located, but police insisted on his detention until the fine was paid.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 30 — Drama unfolded at the Kisumu High Court on Tuesday evening after Kisumu County Executive Committee Member for Finance, George Okong’o, narrowly avoided imprisonment.

Justice Shariff Mwanaisha had just handed Okong’o a suspended sentence and fined him Sh200,000 for contempt of court.

Justice Mwanaisha postponed the two-month sentence to December 19, allowing the county time to pay its pending bill to a contractor, Majock Construction Firm, owed Sh16 million.

The county told the court it had already paid Sh8 million and requested a review of the court’s decision.

The court also ordered the release of the county’s acting Chief Finance Officer, Martin Okode, suspending his five-month jail term.

Jailing of Finance Executive, Chief Officer to plunge county into chaos: Kisumu tells court

Okode had been serving the sentence at Kodiaga Maximum Prison and had paid a Sh200,000 fine.

Unpaid fine

Following Justice Mwanaisha’s adjournment for the day, police officers attempted to arrest Okong’o prompting a dramatic confrontation.

Okong’o’s security team, alongside other county employees, prevented them from detaining the finance officer, leading to a scuffle outside the courtroom.

Okong’o then headed to City Hall, where the office of Governor Anyang Nyong’o is located, while police insisted on his detention until the fine was paid.

Deputy Governor Dr. Mathews Owili, who was present, appealed to the officers to allow payment of the fine without arresting Okong’o.

“I appeal to you, please, leave the CEC alone. The fine [is being] paid,” he pleaded.

At the court, Justice Mwanaisha allowed Okong’o to express his gratitude for the suspension of his sentence.

“My Lady, the county was in a crisis, and I am grateful that you have given us time to address the issue at hand,” he said.

Deputy Governor Owili also addressed the court, commending the ruling and assuring compliance with court orders to pay the contractor.

Owili noted that the county’s delays in paying contractors stem from delayed disbursements from the National Treasury.

The protracted legal battle between the Kisumu County government and Majock Construction Company dates back to 2013, during the transition from local authorities to county governments.

