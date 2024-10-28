Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

DPP withdraws graft case against businessman Yagnesh Devani

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – The Director of Public prosecution has terminated ksh 7.5 billion criminal case facing businessman tycoon Yagnesh Divani.

The prosecution withdrew the case under section 87(A) of the criminal procedure code (CBC).

The court was informed that the prosecution did not have witnesses and documentary evidence to support their case.

The criminal case against Divani was registered way back in 2008 when the businessman took refuge in the United Kingdom.

The DPP by then applied for extradition orders, which were consequently issued by the Chief Magistrate’s court

Divani stayed in UK for last 13 years seeking to set aside the extradition order issued by the Kenyan court, he however lost the case, and he was ordered to return to Kenya.

Divani was charged earlier this year for obtaining ksh 7.5 billion from companies trading in fuel.

He said to have used his company trading as a triton limited.

After taking plea, the trial magistrate Thomas Nzyoki ordered him to deposit a cashbail of ksh 500,000 million plus 2 contact persons.

He was also ordered to deposit his passport in court.

Upon withdrawal of the case, the court ordered the cash bail and the passport be returned to him.

