NATIONAL NEWS

DP Gachagua’s impeachment could cause conflict: NCIC

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 14 – The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has raised concerns about the potential threat to national unity if Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is impeached by the Senate.

In a statement on Monday, NCIC Chair Samuel Kobia cautioned that the impeachment process could lead to conflicts, especially between communities in Mount Kenya and other regions of the country.

“As NCIC, our major concern is that the way this process is shaping up could easily lead to conflict between Mount Kenya people and other parts of the country,” Kobia said.

“We call on the Senate to handle this matter in a way that all Kenyans will feel that it has been fair and done according to the e law and the constitution.”

He urged Senators to exercise caution and fairness, given the sensitive nature of the situation.

The Senate is scheduled to deliberate on the impeachment motion on Wednesday and Thursday this week, with a vote expected soon after.

The outcome of this process could significantly impact Gachagua’s political future.

The National Assembly set the stage last week by impeaching Gachagua with a super-majority vote. A total of 282 MPs voted in favor of the motion, while only 44 opposed it.

One lawmaker abstained.

Over the weekend, Gachagua called on Kenyans to remain calm and peaceful as he prepares for his upcoming trial at the Senate, set to begin on Tuesday. 

“Despite everything happening in the country, my plea is that we maintain peace and calm. God is on the throne. Let’s preach and uphold peace, regardless of the outcome. Kenya is our country,” he stated.

