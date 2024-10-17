Connect with us

DP Gachagua suffering ‘intense chest pains,’ doctors have recommended ‘complete rest’: Muite

A team of doctors are looking at the Deputy President because of his condition I have not been able to contact him but they have said he requires rest

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 17 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s lawyer Paul Muite says he is suffering from intense chest pains’ and doctors at Karen Hospital have recommended ‘complete rest’.

While making his report to the Senate plenary which had adjourned until 5pm, Muite indicated that “he was unable to see the Deputy President, as he is being attended to by a team of doctors.”

“I would like to inform the senators that I’ve been able to contact the team of doctors at Karen Hospital looking after the Deputy President. Because of his condition, I was not able to talk to him on the advise of his doctors. I was, however, informed by the doctors he is suffering intense chest pains.”

“He’s currently suffering intense chest pain and I didn’t want to inquire beyond that,”he added.

Gachagua impeachment trial took an unexpected halt after he failed to show up during the afternoon session causing anxiety among his legal counsel.

Minutes later his legal team, said they had received information that the DP has been taken ill and is currently admitted to the hospital.

“The sad reality is that the DP has been taken ill and is currently in hospital. That is the sad reality,” Muite said.

The senior counsel requested the Senate Speaker to provide his legal team time to monitor the progress of the Deputy President.

“My proposal is that you give me the rest of the day to have an assessment of the DP situation and come back by 5 pm after seeing him and speaking to the doctor,” Muite said.

