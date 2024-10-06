DP Gachagua repents over ‘shareholder govt’ ideology

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 6 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has apologized for his “shareholder government” ideology, which has sparked controversy, particularly in regions that did not back President William Ruto during the 2022 general election.

Gachagua clarified that his statements were not intended to be tribal, but rather a gesture of gratitude to the electorate in the Mt. Kenya and Rift Valley regions, who played a crucial role in securing President Ruto’s victory despite opposition from state machinery.

“If our brothers from regions that didn’t support the President and myself in the same way that Rift Valley and Mt. Kenya did felt uncomfortable with our expressions of appreciation, I ask for your forgiveness,” Gachagua said.

He explained that the remarks were meant to acknowledge those who had voted for them and not to alienate or offend others.

“We didn’t mean any harm. If we offended you in the process, please find it in your heart to forgive me,” he added.

Gachagua has often been associated with the phrase “don’t touch the mountain,” a reference to his support base in the Mount Kenya region.

Critics have accused him of promoting tribalism, a claim he has previously denied, insisting that representing the interests of central Kenya does not equate to antagonizing other communities.

Today, the Deputy President issued a public appeal for forgiveness from Kenyans, acknowledging that some of his past remarks may have caused discomfort and drawn criticism.

“I want to ask the people of Kenya to forgive me for any words that you found unpalatable or unacceptable. Please, find it in your heart to forgive me,” Gachagua urged.

Plea for forgiveness

Gachagua broke his silence today since an impeachment motion to eject from office was tabled in Parliament this week seeking forgiveness from his boss William Ruto as an intervention to his current political woes.

The Deputy President who is on the verge of being kicked out of office in an ongoing impeachment motion sponsored by Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse urged President Ruto to overlook any happenings in his conduct for the sake of a cordial working relationship.

“In our work which we started two years is challenging and in our zeal and commitment to work probably we have wronged somebody. I want to say to my brother William Ruto if in our zeal to work I have wronged you, please find it in your heart to forgive me,” he said.

The Deputy President also sought forgiveness on behalf of her wife Dorcas Rigathi who he decried has been dragged his political woes with her privacy intruded following sentiments shared about her on the political arena and social media.

“If my wife, in the quest of protecting the boy child and her programs has wronged you in anyway find it in your heart to forgive her,” Gachagua urged.

The second in command also offered an olive branch to Parliament where 291 MPs supported the impeachment motion against which stipulated nine grounds as basis for his removal from office.

The significant move aimed to derail the impeachment motion against him as the bicameral house holds the key to his survival in office.

“The utterances and action that in one way or another upset you or wronged you find it in your hear to forgive me,” Gachagua remarked.

The Deputy President stands accused of corruption, money-laundering, gross misconduct, insubordination and bullying public officers and six other acts of wrongdoing.

As the motion was being tabled in parliament on Tuesday, the Kibwezi West MP while introducing the motion said that 291 out of 349 MPs had signed the document pushing for Gachagua’s removal.

The signatures of two-thirds – or 233 – of all MPs are required to impeach him.

