Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua. /DPPS.

NATIONAL NEWS

DP Gachagua attends special church service ahead of debate on impeachment motion

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 6 – Embattled Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and his family on Sunday attended a special church service in Karen.

The church service took place at the National Prayer Altar that was built by President William Ruto in 2019.

Ruto had built the alter while serving as the country’s second in command at a time when he was facing a political onslaught from his then boss Uhuru Kenyatta.

Gachagua, who has fallen out with Ruto, has retreated to the same altar to seek spiritual intercession.

He was joined by his spouse Dorcus Rigathi, their children and a host of his allies including Embakasi North MP James Gakuya.

The special prayers come ahead of Tuesday’s debate in the National Assembly on an impeachment motion against him filed by Mwingi West MP Mwingi Mutuse.

The National Assembly will debate and decide on the motion which must garner two-thirds for it to proceed to the Senate for trial.

About The Author

CORRESPONDENT

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

Kenya

Governor Ken Lusaka mourns passing of his mother

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 6 – Bungoma Governor Ken Lusaka is mourning the loss of his mother, Rhoda Namaemba. Governor Lusaka announced the news on...

19 mins ago

Kenya

National Assembly reviews public input on Gachagua impeachment ahead of Tuesday proceedings

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 6 – The National Assembly on Sunday began reviewing the views gathered during the public participation process regarding the impeachment motion...

28 mins ago

County News

Turkish Cooperation, Migori MP’s Office launch Reusable Sanitary Towel Manufacturing Plant

MIGORI, Kenya, Oct 6 – Migori Member of Parliament Office in partnership with the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has launched a Reusable...

28 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

8 people killed in inter-clan clashes in Tana River

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 5 – At least eight people have been killed in inter-clan clashes over land dispute in Bangale sub-county, Tana River. The...

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua’s Impeachment is a non-Priority, Baringo Residents Mixed Reaction

BARINGO, Kenya, Oct 5 – Residents of Baringo have termed the current move to impeach the deputy president Rigathi Gachagua as a non-priority matter...

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

ODM did not play any part in motion to impeach DP Gachagua

MIGORI, Kenya, Oct 5 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) deputy party leader Simba Arati has says that ODM is not party to the impeachment...

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Specialized labs prepared to contain Marbug Virus: KEMRI

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 4 – The Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) has announced that it has prepared specialized laboratories across the country following the...

2 days ago

Capital Health

Govt increases surveillance following WHO Marbug Virus alert

The symptoms which include high fever, severe headaches, muscle aches, vomiting, diarrhea, and rashes, difficulty in swallowing and bleeding.

2 days ago