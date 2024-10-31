Connect with us

Diplomatic Missions Call on Kenya to Address Rising Arbitrary Arrests and Disappearances

Envoys from Denmark, Finland, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom want President William Ruto to uphold his commitment to ensuring accountability, urging for “swift and transparent investigations” to maintain the rule of law and judicial independence.

Published


NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 31— Nine diplomatic missions in Nairobi have expressed serious concerns over rising cases of arbitrary arrests and enforced disappearances in Kenya.

In a joint statement, ambassadors and high commissioners from Denmark, Finland, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom called on President William Ruto to uphold his commitment to ensuring accountability, urging for “swift and transparent investigations” to maintain the rule of law and judicial independence.

The diplomats highlighted that recent cases of abductions, some allegedly linked to state agents, have placed Kenya under scrutiny. They stressed that unlawful arrests and detentions undermine the independence of the judiciary, with the diplomats stating, “It is crucial to ensure the rule of law prevails and the rulings of the judiciary are followed.”

The envoys acknowledged Kenya’s constitutional framework, which enshrines citizens’ rights, and emphasized the importance of adhering to the Bill of Rights to foster stability and prosperity. In congratulating Kenya on its recent election to the United Nations Human Rights Council, they underscored the Council’s role in safeguarding global human rights and the importance of aligning with international standards.

“Swift and transparent investigations will allow Kenya to demonstrate its commitment to upholding rights as it takes up its seat on the United Nations Human Rights Council,” they added, pledging their support in championing the political will necessary to enact meaningful change.

Amid the diplomatic outcry, Kenya’s National Police Service has been widely criticized for alleged excessive force, unauthorized surveillance, and unlawful detentions. Rights groups, activists, and opposition leaders have called for police reforms to protect citizen rights.

Reports of abductions and alleged state overreach have surged, particularly following the recent Gen Z protests against the Finance Bill 2024, among other grievances. On Wednesday, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) distanced itself from claims of involvement in these abductions.

DCI boss Mohamed Amin emphasized that the agency operates within legal bounds, stating, “We uphold constitutional rights, standards, and fundamental freedoms. We don’t abduct. If we arrest, we take people to court.” He dismissed accusations of unauthorized tracking and monitoring, affirming that data obtained from service providers is acquired through lawful procedures. “If we need information from service providers, we follow lawful procedures—going to court, swearing affidavits, and serving court orders to the providers,” he clarified.

Amin further noted that mobile phone data plays a limited role in investigations, countering allegations of widespread unauthorized surveillance.

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

