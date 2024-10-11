DIG Lagat urges warring clans in Tana River to embrace peace

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 11 – Deputy Inspector General (DIG)of Kenya Police Eliud Lagat has called on the warring Communities in Tana River County to cease hostilities amid heightened tensions in the Coastal region.

Speaking Friday, Lagat disclosed that the Coast Region Security Committee was meeting to address the inter-clan clashes that has so far claimed 14 lives.

He assured the public that the government is working round the clock to restore calm in the Coastal region county.

“I want to ask people of Tana River and particularly the two warring clans that it is important that we keep peace,” he said.

Lagat also issued a stern warning to those responsible for fueling the clashes, assuring that they would face legal consequences.

“For those people who are causing these clashes, I can assure you that we will arraign them in court to face the full force of the law.”

The DIG’s plea comes at a day when three legislators drawn from Tana River County were Friday grilled by police in connection with ongoing inter-clan clashes

Also grilled is a local Member of County Assembly.

Last week, the government announced that it had ramped up security in Tana River County following a series of violent clashes

The conflict began on October 4, with a shooting in the Anole area that killed five people. A retaliatory attack later that day in Nanighi Village resulted in the deaths of four more individuals and the destruction of several manyattas (traditional huts) by fire.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the violence was triggered by a dispute between two communities over control of a watering point in Anole.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja Kirocho confirmed that the National Police Service (NPS), in partnership with the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), has intensified security operations in the region to restore calm and prevent further escalation.

“The situation is currently under control, and we urge local communities to continue upholding peace,” Kanja said.

Along with the increased security presence, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has launched an investigation to track down those responsible for the attacks.

IG Kanja stressed that security teams are on high alert and are actively monitoring Tana River and other potentially volatile areas across the country. He also called on the public to assist the authorities by reporting any suspicious activities.

“As a Service, we reaffirm our commitment to maintaining law and order,” Kanja affirmed.

