Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

DIG Lagat urges warring clans in Tana River to embrace peace

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 11 – Deputy Inspector General (DIG)of Kenya Police Eliud Lagat has called on the warring Communities in Tana River County to cease hostilities amid heightened tensions in the Coastal region.

Speaking Friday, Lagat disclosed that the Coast Region Security Committee was meeting to address the inter-clan clashes that has so far claimed 14 lives.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He assured the public that the government is working round the clock to restore calm in the Coastal region county.

“I want to ask people of Tana River and particularly the two warring clans that it is important that we keep peace,” he said.

Lagat also issued a stern warning to those responsible for fueling the clashes, assuring that they would face legal consequences.

“For those people who are causing these clashes, I can assure you that we will arraign them in court to face the full force of the law.”

The DIG’s plea comes at a day when three legislators drawn from Tana River County were Friday grilled by police in connection with ongoing inter-clan clashes

Also grilled is a local Member of County Assembly.

Last week, the government announced that it had ramped up security in Tana River County following a series of violent clashes

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The conflict began on October 4, with a shooting in the Anole area that killed five people. A retaliatory attack later that day in Nanighi Village resulted in the deaths of four more individuals and the destruction of several manyattas (traditional huts) by fire.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the violence was triggered by a dispute between two communities over control of a watering point in Anole.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja Kirocho confirmed that the National Police Service (NPS), in partnership with the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), has intensified security operations in the region to restore calm and prevent further escalation.

“The situation is currently under control, and we urge local communities to continue upholding peace,” Kanja said.

Along with the increased security presence, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has launched an investigation to track down those responsible for the attacks.

IG Kanja stressed that security teams are on high alert and are actively monitoring Tana River and other potentially volatile areas across the country. He also called on the public to assist the authorities by reporting any suspicious activities.

“As a Service, we reaffirm our commitment to maintaining law and order,” Kanja affirmed.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

kkkk

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

CJ Koome launches a new court at Dagoretti

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 11 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has called upon the National Government, Nairobi County Government, and development partners to cooperate and...

3 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Language barrier not a problem for Kenya police operating in Haiti

Concerns had been raised about how well the officers would adapt without fluency in Haiti’s national languages.

12 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto makes urgent cash call for Haiti mission

Kenya has appealed for urgent financial support from the international community to sustain a police deployment in Haiti, which has been extended by a...

19 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Infotrak:73pc of Kenyans believe country headed in the wrong direction

Those interviewed cited rampant corruption in the country, poor infrastructure, tribalism.

27 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto urges international community to honour Haiti security mission

The President said there is an urgent need for personnel, logistics and financial resources to sustain and expand the security mission.

43 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

20pc of Kenyans prefer Kindiki to replace Gachagua if ouster succeeds

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 11 – As Senators gear to consider the impeachment motion against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua,an opnion poll has ranked Interior Cabinet...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto urges international community to fulfill Haiti mission pledges

Ruto emphasized that increased funding and resources are crucial to restoring order and peace in the gang-ridden Caribbean nation.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kuria clears the air on M-Pesa paybills as tax registers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 11—President William Ruto’s economic advisor Moses Kuria has clarified his remarks about virtual electronic tax registers (ETRs) made during the recent...

2 hours ago