DCI seeks public help in identifying prime suspect in killing of 3 women in Eastleigh

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives are appealing for public help in the arrest of the prime suspected in the killing of three women in Eastleigh.

According to the investigative agency, this was after the car Hashim Muhumed was driving was captured by CCTV cameras picking up the victims from their Eastleigh home last week.

The DCIO stated that hours later, their bodies were discovered scattered at various locations.

“The vehicle was also found abandoned at Wakulima Market near ENA Coach stage and towed to DCI Headquarters for forensic examination, further linking Hashim Dagane to the killings,” the DCI indicated.

Detectives indicated that Muhumed abandoned his car in Nairobi and escaped and has been traced to Ijara, Garissa County.

He could also be in Nairobi or any other part of the country, police said.

“With one suspect in custody and assisting in the investigation, we appeal to anyone who may have information that could assist in the arrest of Hashim Dagane Muhumed to #FichuakwaDCI by calling our toll-free hotline 0800 722 203 or report at any police station,” the DCI said.

This came as the three women were buried Saturday at the Lang’ata Cemetery in Nairobi.

This came as detectives escalated the hunt for more suspects in the murder of Amina Abdirashid, her aunt, Waris Dahabo Daud, and her niece, Nusayba Abdi Mohammed from Eastleigh in Nairobi.

Police said preliminary investigations show the three were killed in a dispute over a ransom demand by their abductors.

Investigations have revealed the three murdered women were attacked by people known to them for failing to pay the demanded ransom and identifying them while in captivity.

Police are talking to at least four persons of interest and these include a suspect in the murder.

A suspect and a survivor of the murder have told police the killers had demanded ransom from the women but became brutal when they realized the victims had identified them.

“When they realised the women had identified them, they decided to eliminate them and dump their bodies,” said an officer who added they are pursuing known suspects.

They had demanded Sh1 million for the release of each of the women.

