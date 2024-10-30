Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Detectives are seeking to pieace together leads to in their efforts to bring in Kuria, who fled the scene with the murder weapon, to justice/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI launch hunt for murder suspect after fatal carwash stabbing

George Kuria, reportedly stabbed 29-year-old John Olando at Kiamaiko’s Valley Bridge Carwash after the victim intervened in a domestic squabble with his wife.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 30 — Detectives in Nairobi’s Starehe sub-county are pursuing a murder suspect blamed for the murder of a collegue at a carwash in Kiamaiko on Tuesday afternoon.

George Kuria, reportedly stabbed 29-year-old John Olando at Kiamaiko’s Valley Bridge Carwash after the victim intervened in a domestic squabble with his wife.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Olanda had intervened in an argument between Kuria and his alleged ex-wife after his collegues hit the her with a stone on the head.

“In an attempt to calm the situation, Olando intervened, only for the suspect to brandish a dagger which he drew through Olando’s neck. As Olando painfully slid to his death, the suspect vanished,” the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) stated on Wednesday.

Olando was proclaimed dead on arrival at Huruma Nursing Hospital.

The matter was reported at Huruma Police Station that reffered the case to DCI agents in Starehe.

Detectives are seeking to piece together leads to in their efforts to bring in Kuria, who fled the scene with the murder weapon, to justice.

By Owen Kamami

About The Author

CORRESPONDENT

See author's posts

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Council of Governors protest arrest of Tana River Governor Godhana

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja said Godhana was arrested for interrogation after failing to honour the summons by DCI detectives who have questioned...

October 13, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Tana River Governor Godana and MP Hiribae Arrested Amid Inter-Clan Clashes

On Friday, the government declared several areas in Tana River County as security-disturbed and dangerous due to the worsening inter-clan clashes.

October 12, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Murder Suspect Collins Jumaisi Still At-Large a Month After Escape

Despite the reward, Jumaisi’s whereabouts, along with the other escapees, remain unknown. Members of the public with information are urged to call the DCI...

October 12, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI Destroys Sh176.5 Million Worth of Narcotics Following Court Ruling

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 12– The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Friday destroyed narcotic drugs valued at approximately Sh176.5 million, following the conclusion of...

October 12, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Police question 3 Tana River legislators, MCAs over ongoing clan clashes

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 11-The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives have questioned three legislators from Tana River County in connection with ongoing inter-clan clashes...

October 11, 2024

crime

Missing Mombasa taxi driver found dead at a Nairobi morgue

Muloki's body was discovered by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) at the City Mortuary, Nairobi following interrogation of the prime suspect, Edwin Ng’etich.

October 3, 2024

crime

Marsabet-based police officer linked to a string of robberies in Meru arrested

Investigators believe Munene colluded with the suspects, aiding their criminal activities.

October 3, 2024

County News

DCI rescue 2 minors in suspected child theft syndicate

The arrest came after a report was filed indicating that a child had been stolen from her home in Kakamega County on June 6,...

September 29, 2024