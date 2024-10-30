DCI launch hunt for murder suspect after fatal carwash stabbing

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 30 — Detectives in Nairobi’s Starehe sub-county are pursuing a murder suspect blamed for the murder of a collegue at a carwash in Kiamaiko on Tuesday afternoon.

George Kuria, reportedly stabbed 29-year-old John Olando at Kiamaiko’s Valley Bridge Carwash after the victim intervened in a domestic squabble with his wife.

Olanda had intervened in an argument between Kuria and his alleged ex-wife after his collegues hit the her with a stone on the head.

“In an attempt to calm the situation, Olando intervened, only for the suspect to brandish a dagger which he drew through Olando’s neck. As Olando painfully slid to his death, the suspect vanished,” the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) stated on Wednesday.

Olando was proclaimed dead on arrival at Huruma Nursing Hospital.

The matter was reported at Huruma Police Station that reffered the case to DCI agents in Starehe.

Detectives are seeking to piece together leads to in their efforts to bring in Kuria, who fled the scene with the murder weapon, to justice.

By Owen Kamami

